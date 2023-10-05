Honkai Star Rail 1.3 usage rate shows most and least picked 5-star characters

The Memory of Chaos is one of the most difficult challenges in Honkai Star Rail, which requires players to employ powerful characters. Luckily for those willing to delve into this quest, X (formerly Twitter), user @hxg_diluc shared the usage rate of all units in the domain as of version 1.3. The data was posted on October 5, 2023, and collected over a sample size of 21943 players.

Considering the steep difficulty level of the domain, it is natural for most players to use 5-star characters as they offer high combat potential. Hence, this article compiles the pick rate of all the premium units in Memory of Chaos v1.3.

What are the most and least picked 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Expand Tweet

The link above shows the usage rate of all characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3’s Memory of Chaos. We have extracted the most and least-picked 5-stars. Note that the following list does not include the Trailblazers, as they don't belong to the premium stature.

Luocha: 99.6% Fu Xuan: 93.6% Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane: 88,7% Blade: 88.2% Bronya: 87.9% Silver Wolf: 86.6% Seele: 82.6% Jing Yuan: 64.5% Kafka: 61.5% Clara: 58.6% Bailu: 55.9% Gepard: 43.1% Welt: 20% Yanqing: 5.1% Himeko: 1.1%

It should be no surprise to see Luocha sitting on top with almost a 100% pick rate, as he is currently the best healer in the game. He can be used across various team setups to sustain allies while fighting against powerful enemies.

Interestingly, Fu Xuan is slightly behind Luocha with 93.6%. She has been deemed the most powerful tank in Honkai Star Rail due to her strong damage mitigation and self-sustaining abilities. She can also provide an HP and CRIT Rate boost to all allies, further boosting her support potential.

Unfortunately, Welt, Yanqing, and Himeko did not receive the limelight in version 1.3 as they have been overshadowed by other essential characters. Himeko, in particular, has the lowest pick rate among all the 5-stars since the current Memory of Chaos line-up has limited enemies with Fire Weakness.