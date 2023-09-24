Honkai Star Rail 1.3 usage rate shows most popular character in Memory of Chaos

Honkai Star Rail delivers a few replayable end-games, designed to immerse hardcore players in its challenging combats. The Memory of Chaos in particular receives a biweekly reset, and its stages in version 1.3 favor a few characters. Luckily for those interested in learning more about the meta unit, online data posted on September 23, 2023, shows all the popular characters and their usage rate in the domain’s current cycle.

The information has been acquired via a sample size of 20,713 players with successful clearances. In fact, the data was collected after the release of Fu Xuan, which ensures that all the available characters in version 1.3 have been tried and tested for the end result.

This article explores all the popular 4-star and 5-star units used in the v1.3 Memory of Chaos.

Most popular character in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Memory of Chaos

Expand Tweet

Credits to X (formerly Twitter) user hxg_diluc, players now have the usage rate of all the Honkai Star Rail characters in v1.3 Memory of Chaos. Here is a glimpse of the top 20 units extracted from the data:

Luocha: 99.5% Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane: 88.4% Blade: 87.4% Bronya: 85.7% Tingyun: 84.8% Silver Wolf: 80.9% Bailu: 78.7% Fu Xuan: 77.1% Seele: 74% Gepard: 66.6% Jing Yuan: 64% Kafka: 62.8% Clara: 61.2% Pela: 35% Natasha: 34.6% Yukong: 32.4% Asta: 28.9% Welt: 20.5% Fire Trailblazer: 17.4% Lynx: 14.9%

Luocha is topping the chart with close to a 100% usage rate. He is arguably the best healer in the game because he can work with every team setup, and his versatility has certainly helped him secure the position.

Interestingly, Fu Xuan seems to be eighth with 78.7%, which shows that she is a 5-star unit worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The unit has a unique damage-mitigating ability that separates her from the rest of the tanks.

In contrast, the new 4-star character, Lynx, was unable to cross other healers in the game. Despite having the ability to cleanse the entire team, she was unable to cross Natasha in the ranking.

Lastly, Imbibitor Lunae and Blade appear to be the best DPS to use in the current cycle, sitting at 88.4% and 87.4% respectively. For support, however, Bronya and Tingyun have been dominating at the top for a few patches in a row.