Honkai Star Rail boasts its ever-increasing character list with a whopping 32 units in its arsenal. Each character specializes in a different field while wielding different elements and treading on different paths. The players playing the Space Odyssey might want to know the best characters to build with their resources depending on the Honkai Star Rail’s current meta.

Thus, this article ranks and places every Honkai Star Rail character into a tier list as of version 1.3’s meta.

The Honkai Star Rail character tier list for version 1.3

All Honkai Star Rail characters are placed and ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The picture displays all characters of Honkai Star Rail placed and classified in a tier list from SS to C tier. For a fair judgment, all units are examined thoroughly without Eidolons in various activities.

SS tier

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters under this tier are phenomenal and single-handedly dominate the game’s current meta. The SS-tier Star Rail characters are

Blade

Kafka

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Silver Wolf

Seele

Luocha

Fu Xuan

Gepard

Bronya

Characters mentioned above are overpowered and can quickly vaporize their enemies with little to no investment in them. Also, while operating in a team, they can quickly clear any end-game activities.

S tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are excellent and can trounce their enemies with little investment. The S-tier Honkai Star Rail characters are:

Yanqing

Jing Yuan

Tingyun

Welt

Clara

Bailu

Each unit in this tier can easily fulfill its role on a battlefield while vaporizing enemies. All characters are great picks to clear end-game activities, such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

A tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are decent and shine on the battlefield, with a good team composition, as they fall behind while operating alone. The characters in the A tier are

Asta

Pela

Lynx

Serval

Sampo

Himeko

Luka

Dan Heng

Yukong

The characters mentioned above are excellent, but as stated before, they need a team to catch up. Thus, they require a good team composition and considerable investment to clear various activities.

B tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are above average and require high Eidolon levels to make an impact on the battlefield. The B-tier characters in this meta are

March 7th

Qingque

Hook

Natasha

Sushang

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Each character in this tier requires an abnormal amount of investment and higher eidolon levels as characters above this tier overshadow them.

C tier

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier have been overshadowed by characters excelling in the same field. The C-tier Star Rail characters are

Herta

Arlan

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Every character in this tier feels worthless and makes zero impact on the battlefield. Each character requires an excellent buff to shine on the battlefield.