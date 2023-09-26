Honkai Star Rail Topaz & Numby materials guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Topaz & Numby is a new playable Honkai Star Rail character that will be released in the second phase of the game's 1.4 version. She will join the title's character roster as a Path of Hunt unit, excelling in both single-target damage and DoT (Damage over Time) damage. Those charmed by her might want to pre-farm the necessary materials needed to level her up.

This article lists all the materials required to level up Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail and how to get them.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Ascension materials for Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

You must level up Topaz & Numby to unlock the unit's full potential in Honkai Star Rail. The list below contains every material needed to level her up fully:

300,000 Credits

15x Silvermane Badge

15x Silvermane Insignia

15x Silvermane Medal

65x Searing Steel Blade

You can obtain the Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, and Silvermane Medal by defeating Silvermane Guards, Everwinter Shadewalker, Incineration Shadewalker, and Vagrants. However, there is no information regarding the source of the Searing Steel Blade.

To unleash Topaz & Numby’s true potential, you must also level up her Traces in Honkai Star Rail. Here is a list of all the required resources to do so:

Three million Credits

18x Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139x Arrow of the Starchaser

41x Silvermane Badges

56x Silvermane Insignia

58x Silvermane Medal

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

Phantylia the Undying (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm Arrow of the Beast Hunter, Demon Slayer, and Starchaser from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of The Hunt. You can also farm Regret of Infinite Ochema by defeating the weekly boss, Phatylia the Undying from the Divine Seed Echo of War in Scalegeorge Waterscape.

Lastly, the Tracks of Destiny is obtainable from various sources, such as Simulated Universe, Nameless Honor, events, and more.

Best builds for Topaz & Numby in Honkai Star Rail

Relic sets

The Firesmith of Lava-Forging Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Treading on the Path of Hunt, Topaz & Numby specializes in single-target damage. Since the unit wields the Fire element, Firesmith of Lava-Forging is the best Relic set for her. The four-piece set increases her skill damage by 12%. After activating her ultimate, her Fire DMG increases by 12% for the next attack.

The Inert Salsotto Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

As for her Planar Oranment, you can use the Inert Salsotto as it increases her CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, it increases her ultimate and follow-up attack damage by 15% when she reaches a CRIT Rate of 50% or more.

Light Cones

Cruising in the Stellar Sea Light Cone (Image Via HoYoverse)

The Worrisome Blissful Light Cone is the best pick for Topaz & Numby as it is the unit's BiS (Best in Slot). It increases her CRIT Rate by 18% and follow-up attack DMG by 30%.

Additionally, whenever she unleashes a follow-up attack, the Tame state applies to the enemy. When her allies hit the enemy afflicted with the Tame state, each stack increases her CRIT DMG by 12%.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is also a great free-to-play Light Cone for Topaz & Numby. You can acquire it from the Herta Store. It increases the character's CRIT Rate by 8% and her CRIT Rate by 8% against enemies with 50% HP or lower. Additionally, when she defeats an enemy, her ATK increases by 20% for two turns.