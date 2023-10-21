Honkai Star Rail Topaz: Release date, gameplay, abilities, build, and materials

Topaz is set to debut in the second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update as a playable 5-star unit from the Fire roster. Together with Numby, her pet Trotter, she will be a coveted DPS who can unleash powerful single-target attacks thanks to the Hunt Path. Besides, she has managed to entice the community with her strong personality after appearing in the Future Market (Prologue) mission.

While players are likely to summon her in the current patch, a lot of in-game farming is required to build her. Hence, this article compiles everything required to level up and build Topaz in Honkai Star Rail.

We have also presented her release date and details about her gameplay for the reader’s convenience.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz release date and time

A preview of Topaz's banner from v1.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz will be featured on the second banner of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update, which rolls out on October 27, 2023, following the current warp expiration. Being a 5-star unit for the second half of the patch, her release time will be released for America, Europe, and Asia servers.

Check out our countdown for each region to keep track of Topaz’s debut.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz gameplay and abilities

Topaz summons Numby to inflict most of her damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a glimpse of Topaz’s abilities and everything she has to offer in the battle. She will be a Fire DPS that relies on her unique follow-up attack mechanics to inflict damage on enemies.

Basic ATK

Topaz’s Basic ATK simply deals her attack as a Fire DMG on a target.

Skill

Activates a special effect where a single enemy enters the Proof of Debt state, which increases their DMG received from follow-up attacks. It only activates on the most recent target. When there are no opponents with Proof of Debt on the field, Topaz causes a random enemy to get afflicted with the effect.

Numby further deals damage to the target, which is considered a follow-up attack.

Ultimate

Numby is enhanced after Topaz uses Ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

Numby’s damage multiplier and CRIT DMG are enhanced as it enters the Windfall Bonanza! State. Additionally, when an enemy with Proof of Debt is attacked by an ally, the creature’s action is Advanced forward.

Technique

Topaz activates the technique to summon Numby in the overworld. The creature searches for Basic Treasures and Trotters within a set radius.

Topaz can further generate energy in the next battle after Numby attacks. Additionally, she receives a small amount of Credit when the enemies are defeated with her on the team.

At Simulated Universe, the Credit received translates to Cosmic Fragments, along with a small chance to obtain a random Curio.

Talent

Summons Numby at the start of the battle, which launches follow-up attacks on a target, inflicting the Proof of Debt upon taking action. While the enemies are afflicted with the effect, an ally's follow-up attack advances Numby’s action forward.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz build guide

Best Relics for Topaz build

Farm the four-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging set to build Topaz (Image via HoYoverse)

The four-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging is Topaz’s best Relic set in the game, as it increases Fire DMG by 10%. In addition, it enhances her Skill DMG by 12% and Fire DMG by the next attack by 12% after she uses her Ultimate.

Regarding Planar Ornament, pick up the Inert Salsotto to build Topaz, as the set bonus increases her CRIT Rate by 8%. Her Ultimate and follow-up attack damage gets boosted by 15% when her CRIT Rate reaches 50%.

Best Light Cones for Topaz

Build Topaz with the "Worrisome, Blissful" Light Cone to unleash her true potential (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the other 5-star units, Topaz’s signature Light Cone, "Worrisome, Blissful," is her best pick. The passive increases her CRIT Rate by 18% and her follow-up attack DMG by 30%.

Her follow-up attack further applies the Tame state to the target, stacking up to two times. Every stack increases the CRIT DMG dealt by 12% whenever an ally hits the opponent afflicted with the effect.

Honkai Star Rail Topaz ascension materials

Image showing Topaz's ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Starrailstation)

Here are all the resources you need to farm to ascend Topaz to the maximum level:

300,000 Credits

15x Silvermane Badge

15x Silvermane Insignia

15x Silvermane Medal

65x Searing Steel Blade

Raising all her Traces is equally important to pushing her potential to the limit. The following list contains all the materials required to do so.

Three million Credits

18x Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139x Arrow of the Starchaser

41x Silvermane Badges

56x Silvermane Insignia

58x Silvermane Medal

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

This concludes every bit of information you need to prepare for Topaz in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.