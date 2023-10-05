Who is Topaz in Honkai Star Rail?

Topaz is an upcoming 5-star Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail, who treads on the Hunt Path to be a dedicated DPS upon release. She was officially introduced as a member of the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC) and has been set to debut as a playable character in the second phase of the version 1.4 update. In addition, she is accompanied by her pet trotter, Numby. Together, they will participate in combat, bringing forth an interesting companion mechanic in the game.

The community has had their eyes on her ever since she was featured in HoYoverse’s drip marketing campaign. Hence, in this article, we have presented all the information about Topaz, including her background and gameplay in Honkai Star Rail.

All you need to know about Topaz in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz is heading to Belobog in version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the officials, Topaz is currently the IPC’s Senior Manager of the Strategic Investment Department. As an earnest employee of the corporation, she also serves as the leader of the Special Debts Picket Team, which specializes in collecting all the company’s debt.

At a young age, she was a member of the ‘Ten Stonehearts’ designated the core stone of “topaz of debt retrieval.” Thankfully, her partner Numby shares a knack for perceiving the location of the riches, which greatly helps her in debt collection escapades.

Listed below are Topaz’s voice actors for various languages in Honkai Star Rail:

Chinese: Lu Minyue

Lu Minyue English: Sam Slade

Sam Slade Japanese: Nanjo Yoshino

Nanjo Yoshino Korean: Bang Si-u

It appears that the duo is currently traversing through the universe to investigate and retrieve all the debts and liabilities for the IPC. Their next stop is Jarillo VI, and players will be part of their adventure in the v1.4 Trailblaze Mission.

Topaz’s gameplay

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream officially showcased Topaz’s gameplay, offering more insight into how she uses Numby to deal damage to opponents. Her complete set of abilities has been outlined below:

Skill : Summons Numby to deal Fire DMG to a target with a 100% chance to inflict Burn. The effect lingers on the enemy, and they take damage at the start of each round.

: Summons Numby to deal Fire DMG to a target with a 100% chance to inflict Burn. The effect lingers on the enemy, and they take damage at the start of each round. Warp Trotter Skill : Marks an enemy to launch a special attack.

: Marks an enemy to launch a special attack. Ultimate : On activation, Numby’s critical rate increases and deals additional Fire DMG. The trotter’s SPD also increases by 100 points.

: On activation, Numby’s critical rate increases and deals additional Fire DMG. The trotter’s SPD also increases by 100 points. Talent : At the beginning of the battle, Topaz summons Numby with 90 SPD. Whenever Topaz uses her Skill to target an enemy, the creature locks on the opponent if possible or otherwise chooses a different target. On launching an attack, it deals Fire DMG and recovers 15 energy if the enemy is Burned.

: At the beginning of the battle, Topaz summons Numby with 90 SPD. Whenever Topaz uses her Skill to target an enemy, the creature locks on the opponent if possible or otherwise chooses a different target. On launching an attack, it deals Fire DMG and recovers 15 energy if the enemy is Burned. Technique: Topaz signals Numby to find Basic Treasure and Warp Trotters within a specific range. When the passive is active, she further recovers energy after the trotter’s first attack.

Unlike other Honkai Star Rail characters, Topaz’s technique is quite unique as it caters more to exploration instead of offering a basic combat advantage.