5 biggest takeaways from the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream finally concluded on September 29, 2023, unveiling all the content lined up for the next patch. With the hosts on board, the Special Program titled "Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream" successfully showcased the events, characters, and banner changes for the major update.

Those who missed out on the official broadcast are likely to wonder about its biggest takeaways. Hence, in this article, we have outlined all the major announcements from the recent livestream event in an effort to provide a glimpse of everything players can expect in version 1.4.

Three new characters, upcoming events, and more Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream takeaways

1) Three new characters

Image showing the new characters of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the official showcase, Jingliu, Topaz, and Guinaifen have been set to debut as new characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. Their in-game footage, as shown in the livestream, has provided information about their entire moveset and playstyle going forward.

Both Jingliu and Topaz are featured 5-stars, with the former being a recurring character in the title's story quest. It has been confirmed that she is an Ice DPS from the Destruction Path who employs two different stances to fend off enemies during battle.

In contrast, Topaz will be a Fire DPS from the Hunt Path who uses her companion Numby to launch powerful single-target attacks.

Lastly, Guinaifen is a 4-star unit from the Fire element that follows the Nihility Path. She has access to inflict the Burn effect on enemies, acting as a sub-DPS unit across various team compositions.

2) Upcoming events

Aetherium Wars is the flagship event for version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the other patches, HoYoverse will roll out new events throughout the runtime of Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

For starters, the Gift of Odyssey will return, providing 10 free Star Rail Special Passes over a span of seven days. As for the flagship event, Aetherium Wars will take place, marking the international tournament festival.

It will play out as a simulation designed to analyze the combat potential of different species. By completing the tournament, players can acquire a free copy of either Serval, Pela, Luka, or Hook.

The other events from the patch include Planar Infinity, Planar Fissure, and Realm of the Strange.

3) Banner changes and Seele rerun

Expand Tweet

Here is a glimpse of the official banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, as shown in the livestream:

First phase : Jingliu (5-star), Tingyun, Qingque, and Sampo (4-stars).

: Jingliu (5-star), Tingyun, Qingque, and Sampo (4-stars). Second phase: Topaz (5-star), Sushang, Guinaifen, and Luka (4-stars)

Seele will also return in the second phase, and her banner will feature all the 4-star characters specified under Topaz’s warp. She is set to be the first 5-star character to rerun in the game.

The Brilliant Fixation Warp will feature the following Light Cones in version 1.4:

First Phase : I Shall Be My Own Sword (Jingliu)

: I Shall Be My Own Sword (Jingliu) Second Phase: Worrisome Blissful (Topaz) and In The Night (Seele)

4) New map areas and enemies

Three new enemies heading to version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The next Trailblaze mission kicks off in Jarilo VI, bringing two new areas to the frozen planet. The Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC) identified a location as the Pillars of Creation, which is a memorial that symbolizes the centuries of Belobogian resistance.

The Old Weapon Testing Ground is the second region where the Aetherium Wars tournament takes place.

The livestream has also showcased two new enemies deployed by the aforementioned organization. The roster includes a Senior Staff: Team Leader, Grunt: Field Personnel, and Grunt: Security Personnel.

5) New Stagnant Shadow

Searing Steel Blade will drop from the new Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the new Shape of Scorch Stagnant Shadow for the next patch is another major takeaway from the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream as it drops Searing Steel Blade. It will be a key material to farm for those summoning Topaz in the upcoming banner.

In addition, the item is also required to ascend Guinaifen. Hence, it will be in high demand in version 1.4.