How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes on mobile, PC, and PlayStation

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream, “Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream,” has officially concluded rolling out three brand-new redeem codes to commemorate the next major update. HoYoverse dispatched them on-screen during the Special Program, and they are rewarding a hefty amount of Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game goodies. Trailblazers across various platforms can access the resources as long as they activate the promotional codes using the proper redemption methods.

Besides that, the event’s hosts have showcased all the fresh content lined up for version 1.4, including the gameplay footage of its featured 5-star units, Jingliu and Topaz. Players can certainly use the resources from the redeem codes to summon and build the upcoming characters.

While most veterans should be able to activate the recent livestream codes, newcomers can refer to the methods mentioned in this article to redeem them.

What are the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes?

The following list contains all the v1.4 livestream codes and their rewards:

TAP8H27JBRGP : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. JSPRZ272S9JB : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide.

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide. MT79YKNKARJX: 100 Stellar Jade and x4 Refined Aether.

All of them accumulate to 300 Stellar Jades, which you can use to summon the upcoming 5-star characters. However, the codes expire on September 30, 2023, at 12 PM (UTC+8). We recommend redeeming them as quickly as possible to not miss out on the benefits.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes redemption guide for mobile, PC, and PlayStation

Regardless of the platform you use, the redemption method for the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream's codes remains the same. You can easily activate them via the in-game menu or the official webpage.

Use the in-game method to redeem the livestream codes from any device (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to use the first procedure, which requires the in-game menu:

Launch Honkai Star Rail on your device.

Log into your account.

Once the character appears on the screen, hit Pause to access the menu.

Click on the "..." button beside your profile name.

Choose the "Redemption Code," which opens a pop-up window.

Enter the livestream code in the blank area.

Press "Confirm" to complete the process.

Use the offiical webpage to redeem the livestream codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, use the official website to redeem the livestream codes.

Access the webpage using the following link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Log into your HoYoverse account and select the server.

Enter the livestream code in the respective area.

Click on “Redeem” to conclude.

PlayStation 5 users will likely find it difficult to access the second option, as the device does not have direct access to the browser. That said, the rewards will be delivered through the in-game mailing system, which can be accessed from the Pause menu.