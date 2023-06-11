Does PS5 have a web browser?

One of the most outrageous downgrades of the new PS5 console is the unavailability of a web browser. PlayStation fans haven't taken the "removal" of one of the crowd-favorite features of the PS4 lightly, since it blocks access to multiple content sources on what is seemingly built as a home entertainment system. The PlayStation 5, in contrast, comes with multiple apps, for each website. This system is nowhere as versatile as a single browser.

However, the ninth-gen console from Sony does have a browser built into its system. The only difference is that it's hidden among all the features and apps of the system.

In this article, we will go over how to access the browser and its features on the PlayStation 5. Do note that it's a workaround and might not work as flawlessly as in the PS4.

How to use the web browser on PS5?

Although the web browser on the PlayStation 5 can't be directly accessed via the menu, it exists at some level. This is confirmed by the fact that the PS5's settings contain a section for clearing web browser cookies and cache.

The web browser on the PS5 can be accessed by following the steps below:

Step 1. Head over to Settings → Users and Accounts → Link with Other Services. From the options that appear, choose Twitter. Ensure your Twitter account isn't linked to PSN already. If it is, try unlinking first and then launching it again. This will launch a web browser and prompt you to sign in.

Step 2. To exploit this workaround, don't enter your credentials just yet. Instead, use your joysticks and move your cursor up to the little Twitter logo in the top-left corner. This will launch Twitter on the browser without any account sign-in.

Step 3. On the top-right corner, you will get an option to Sign up with Google, Apple, and other services. Hit the first one to sign up with Google; this will open up a dedicated Google sign-up page.

Step 4. At the bottom-right corner of the page, click on Terms. Then, scroll down and click on Google at the bottom-left in the footnotes bar. This will launch Google as follows:

Do note that you won't get the option to manually type out URLs. All searches must be via Google, which can get a bit disappointing. The method is sort of a hack and was never designed to work like this in the first place. Thus, some websites with embedded video games and/or graphics might have trouble loading up.

How to download a web browser from PlayStation Store on PS5?

Web browsers can't be downloaded from the PlayStation Store either. Although you may be able to get to the download pages by following the steps listed above, hitting the Download button will result in the error, "This data is not supported by the PS5."

The Sony PS5 may get a web browser in the future. But, I don't believe it needs one. Back in 2013, when the PlayStation 4 came out, smartphones weren't as developed and thus the console packed a browser for basic search purposes. But now that almost everyone has an Android device or an iPhone, which feature a much better web search experience, a dedicated browser on an entertainment system seems useless.

