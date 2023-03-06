Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release delayed yet again

While Hogwarts Legacy was released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S earlier in February 2023, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch players are still waiting for the wizarding world RPG to release on the earlier generation of consoles. WB Games Avalanche recently revealed that the release date for the game on the first two platforms was being delayed by a month.

Hogwarts Legacy lets players step into the shoes of a freshly admitted student at the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry. They will be able to attend classes, learn new spells, and explore Hogwarts Castle and other locations beyond it. The wizarding world is threatened by dark wizards and a goblin uprising, along with a mysterious resurgence of ancient magic.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in May 2023

In a recent post on the game's official Twitter channel, the developers at WB Games Avalanche announced that they were overwhelmed with gratitude by the community's positive response to the wizarding world RPG. They continued by saying that they wanted "to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms" and needed further time to accomplish that.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. https://t.co/UjEIPXDZj2

While Hogwarts Legacy was earlier supposed to release on April 4, 2023, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it has now been delayed to May 5, 2023. The title has seen numerous delays over the past few years. When it was officially announced back in 2020, the game's release year was set for 2021.

It was then delayed to 2022, with WB Games Avalanche repeatedly assuring during the first half of the year that the game would be released by the Holiday of the same year. In August 2022, the release date was set to February 10, 2023. Later in December 2022, it was revealed that while the title has gone gold, it will have staggered release dates for last-gen systems and Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy's initial release on PC saw many people complaining about technical issues like crashes and glitches. The developers have addressed many of these players' feedback across all platforms through subsequent patches which provided fixes to the same.

As mentioned above, the title has been received positively by both critics and players alike. It currently has a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam and a peak concurrent player count of almost 880k players, according to SteamDB. Sportskeeda's review of the title awarded it 8 out of 10, commending the nuanced world building and the depiction of Hogwarts castle.

While Potterheads have been eager to learn about a possible DLC in the future, the developers mentioned that they currently have no such plans in the pipeline. While it is clear that they are hard at work on the eventual release of the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of things that the community would love to see added in-game with future DLCs.

Poll : 0 votes