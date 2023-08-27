Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks hint at a free 4-star character reward

Recent Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks from reliable sources have hinted at a free 4-star unit reward that is expected to roll out with a customized ticket. In fact, Trailblazers will be able to choose one individual from a roster of four. It is not the first time that HoYoverse has provided a free character, and the community is excited about the ones expected in patch 1.4.

This article compiles every bit of detail available about the free 4-star reward and expands on which individual to choose from in v1.4.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Leaks report Luka, Serval, and other free 4-star character rewards in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail has been off to a strong start as it delivers fresh content in every patch. The major highlights are the events and their rewards, including free Light Cones and characters that greatly boost an account going forward. The version 1.3 update will also dispatch a free Sushang through their flagship event.

Likewise, Trailblazers will also get to choose a 4-star character as a free reward in Patch 1.4. Leaks suggest that it will be delivered via a beautiful envelope containing a customized ticket, which can be used to claim a copy of either Luka, Serval, Hook, or Pela.

Considering that the individuals belong to Belobog, players have speculated that the item will be dropped from an event that will likely take place in the specified region. Keep in mind that the information is subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.

Which 4-star character should you choose?

Both Pela and Luka can be used in multiple team setups. (Image via HoYoverse)

Most 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail can be used across multiple team compositions. Among the free characters, Pela and Luka are currently the strongest contenders, as they can apply debuffs to enemies, rendering them weak in battle.

The former in particular is worth picking up, as she can reduce the defenses of all opponents during combat. However, Luka can be used as a sub-DPS to increase the damage output of the entire team.

For accounts that lack Jing Yuan or Kafka, Serval is the next best alternative to breaking Lightning toughness. Her AoE attacks also help to extend the effect across multiple enemies.

As for Hook, she is an excellent Fire DPS in Honkai Star Rail, and beginners should consider picking her up as their dedicated damage dealer.