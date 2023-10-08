The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 version update is set to release on October 11, 2023, across the PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5 platforms. This much-anticipated update brings with it a host of new events, characters, and features. The sheer amount of information is quite staggering, and thankfully, developer HoYoverse has compiled a list of highlighted events heading to the first half of 1.4.

Readers can find a summary of these events in the rest of the article below.

All events heading to the first half of Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Gift of Odyssey login bonus

The Gift of Odyssey login bonus returns to Honkai Star Rail 1.4. The event offers a cumulative total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes to collect over a 7-day period. It will be accessible from October 11, 2023, to November 14, 2023 (03:59, server time).

Character Event Warp: Gentle Eclipse of the Moon

The character Event Warp for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 will be available from October 11, 2023, to October 27, 2023 (11:59, server time).

This Warp will feature the new limited 5-star character, Jingliu. The 4-star characters in her banner include Tingyun, Qingque, and Sampo. Jingliu will not be available in the permanent pool once the banner concludes, so players must plan their pulls accordingly.

Light Cone Event Warp: Brilliant Fixation

A Light Cone Event Warp will be released simultaneously with the character Event Warp for version 1.4. The Warp banner is expected to last from October 11, 2023, to October 27, 2023 (11:59, server time).

The 5-star limited Light Cone, “I Shall Be My Own Sword,” shall be available to summon in this banner. Keep in mind that this Light Cone will not enter the permanent pool afterward.

The other 4-star Light Cones included within this banner are:

Memories of the Past

Make the World Clamor

Eyes of the Prey

Aetherium Wars

The main highlight of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the Aetherium Wars event, which will be available from October 11, 2023, to November 13, 2023 (03:59, server time). Trailblazers will have to participate in a series of “Aether Spirit” duels to obtain the following rewards:

Self-Modeling Resin

2x Tracks of Destiny

2240 Stellar Jade

Relic Remains

Chat Box, “Warp Trotter”

The “Fateful Crossings” 4-star selector box

The event will be permanently added to the base game after the limited-time rewards expire as a part of the Conventional Memoir.

Planar Fissure

The Planar Fissure event makes its return in version 1.4, allowing Trailblazers to collect double drops from Simulated Universe stages. This is an excellent way to grab Planar Ornaments from the region to strengthen your characters.

The Planar Fissure event is available from October 20, 2023, to October 27, 2023 (03:59, server time). Keep in mind that the number of double drops per day is limited.

Trailblaze Continuance, “Future Event”

The “Future Event”: Trailblaze Continuance will be added permanently to the base game after the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update goes live. It will be accessible once players complete the Trailblaze Mission, “Xianzhou Luofu – Obsequies Performed, A Long Road Ahead.”

New Companion Mission, “Clouds Leave No Trace”

A new Companion Mission featuring the 5-star character Jingliu has been added to version 1.4. Players can complete this mission to obtain Trailblaze EXP, 100 Stellar Jade, Traveler’s Guide, and Lost Crystals.

Nameless Honor battle pass and in-game Herta Contracts bundles

Two more events will be made available, each offering a set of in-game items. Of them, the Nameless Honor battle pass for version 1.4 will offer a wide selection of rewards, including Special Star Rail Passes via its premium tier.

The Herta Contracts bundles will also be available for purchase, offering a set of in-game materials to level up your characters. These can also be purchased with real-world currency.

The two events will be available from October 11, 2023, to November 13, 2023 (03:59, server time).

