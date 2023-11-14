Honkai Star Rail leak details 5-star signature Lightcone for Dr. Ratio

A lot of fresh information about many of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters has just been leaked. There was also data about the signature Lightcone of one of the future 5-star units, Dr. Ratio, present in this datamine. He will be a playable character in the game's version 1.6, according to HoYoverse's latest character announcements.

This article will provide you with the basic gist of Dr. Ratio's lightcone, as per the recent leaks.

Notes: This information is based on rumors and leaks, and the final product may differ from what is shown here.

Signature Lightcone of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail - Baptism of Pure Thought

The above tweet contains the official artwork for Dr. Ratio's signature Lightcone, Baptism of Pure Thoughts. It will be featured alongside the character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6's event warps. If the datamined information about the event warps is correct, this will also run beside Kafka's signature, the 5-star Lightcone "Patience is all you need," in the second half of the patch.

The artwork for the Lightcone features Dr. Ratio taking a bath, as shown in the picture attached to the above tweet.

Leaked information about Dr. Ratio's Lightcone stats in Honkai Star Rail

Stats of the lightcone (Image via Reddit/IMGUR)

Here is the summary of what Dr. Ratio's Lightcone in Honkai Star Rail will do according to the leaks:

Max HP: 953

953 Max Attack: 582

582 Max Defense: 529

529 Ability (Mental Training): Increases CRIT DMG for the wearer. Deals an additional CRIT DMG to the enemy for each debuff sustained, up to a maximum of 3 stacks. Grants Debate effect. When attacking the target with an Ultimate, increasing follow-up attack damage and ignoring a percentage of the target DEF. This effect lasts for 2 turns

Increases CRIT DMG for the wearer. Deals an additional CRIT DMG to the enemy for each debuff sustained, up to a maximum of 3 stacks. Grants Debate effect. When attacking the target with an Ultimate, increasing follow-up attack damage and ignoring a percentage of the target DEF. This effect lasts for 2 turns Superimposition 1: Increase CRIT DMG by 20% / Additional 6% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 36% / Follow-up ignores 16% of the target DEF

Increase CRIT DMG by 20% / Additional 6% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 36% / Follow-up ignores 16% of the target DEF Superimposition 2: Increase CRIT DMG by 23% / Additional 7% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 42% / Follow-up ignores 18% of the target DEF

Increase CRIT DMG by 23% / Additional 7% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 42% / Follow-up ignores 18% of the target DEF Superimposition 2: Increase CRIT DMG by 26% / Additional 8% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 48% / Follow-up ignores 20% of the target DEF

Increase CRIT DMG by 26% / Additional 8% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 48% / Follow-up ignores 20% of the target DEF Superimposition 2: Increase CRIT DMG by 29% / Additional 9% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 54% / Follow-up ignores 22% of the target DEF

Increase CRIT DMG by 29% / Additional 9% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 54% / Follow-up ignores 22% of the target DEF Superimposition 5: Increase CRIT DMG by 32% / Additional 10% CRIT DMG is gained/ DMG dealt by 60% / Follow-up ignores 24% of the target DEF

As previously indicated, Dr. Ratio will appear in the second half, while Ruan Mei will make her debut in the first half of Honkai Star Rail update 1.6.