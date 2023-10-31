Dr. Ratio VA in Honkai Star Rail: English and Japanese voice actors

HoYoverse, the publisher of Honkai Star Rail, revealed an upcoming five-star character, Dr. Ratio, in a recent drip marketing post on X (formerly Twitter). He is a five-star Imaginary character treading on the Path of The Hunt. Dr. Ratio will join Honkai Star Rail’s Hunt character roster in the upcoming version 1.6. Little information about the forthcoming five-star was revealed in the post. However, it did disclose the individuals voicing the character.

Readers can visit the section below to learn more about the VAs of the upcoming five-star character, Dr. Ratio.

Dr. Ratio’s voice actors across multiple languages in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Dr. Ratio is voiced in four different languages in the space odyssey. Enthusiastic players and fans can learn more about his voice actors and their notable works in the section below.

English voice actor of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

According to HoYoverse’s official drip marketing announcement, Jordan Paul Haro will be the English voice of Dr. Ratio.

Jordan is a renowned voice actor for voicing characters from video games and TV series and a narrator. Chase from Anomaly X, Scotch from Murph and Bern: Street Cops, Dark from The Seventh Warrior, and Commissioner Gordon from The Lego Batman Collection are some of his previous notable works.

Japanese voice actor of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio’s Japanese voice lines were voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, a Japanese voice actor and singer. Some of his notable works include Alexander Yamato from King of Prism, Juuza from A3!, Revolver from Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, Producer from The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls, Zack Walker from Astra Lost in Space, and Brawler from Akudama Drive.

Takeuchi is also a part of the musical duo Amadeus with rapper Lotus Juice. He performs under the stage name Jack Westwood.

Chinese and Korean voice actors of Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

No information is available regarding Dr. Ratio’s Chinese and Korean voice actor’s past works except their names.

Sang Yuze (Chinese VA)

Lee Donghoon (Korean VA)

Who is Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail?

Although Dr.Ratio is one of the newest characters announced in the game's recent drip marketing campaign, there is too little information available about him.

Dr. Ratio is a self-centered Intelligentsia Guild member, and he often hides his appearance with a plaster sculpture. In the announcement post, it was revealed that Dr. Ratio is a prodigy and has demonstrated unparalleled intelligence from his childhood days. He also considers that creativity and intellect are something that cannot be confined to geniuses.

Version 1.6 is expected to be released sometime in December 2023. Dr. Ratio will be the featured five-star character in the second phase of the version.

For more Star Rail-related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.