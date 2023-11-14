Ruan Mei is one of the upcoming playable 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, reportedly set to make her debut in version 1.6. This member of the Genius Society was previously referenced via various in-game artwork, with leaks surrounding her kit being released shortly thereafter. A more recent leak has detailed her signature Light Cone and its artwork.

Read on to learn more about the Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail.

Past Self in Mirror is reportedly the signature Light Cone for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail

Artwork for Ruan Mei's Light Cone (Image via Reddit)

As detailed in the screenshot above, Ruan Mei’s signature 5-star Light Cone is called “Past Self in Mirror.” This Light Cone is expected to be released alongside the character on or after version 1.6 with the arrival of the new region, Penacony.

Ruan Mei’s artwork can be found in the post. It shows the character gazing into a mirror at what seems to be a reflection of herself.

Datamined information for Ruan Mei’s Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail

Datamined information for the Light Cone (Image via Reddit)

The following information has been datamined about Ruan Mei’s Light Cone:

Max HP : 1058

: 1058 Max ATK : 529

: 529 Max DEF : 529

: 529 Ability (The Plum Fragrance In My Bones) : This ability regenerates Energy at the start of each wave for the wearer. It boosts DMG output of the entire party after the host uses a Skill. Additionally, it increases All-Type PEN for allies, provided they have their SPD stat boosted. The effect lasts for three turns.

: This ability regenerates Energy at the start of each wave for the wearer. It boosts DMG output of the entire party after the host uses a Skill. Additionally, it increases All-Type PEN for allies, provided they have their SPD stat boosted. The effect lasts for three turns. Superimposition 1 : Regenerates 10 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 15%/All-Type PEN increases by 6%.

: Regenerates 10 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 15%/All-Type PEN increases by 6%. Superimposition 2 : Regenerates 12 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 17.5%/All-Type PEN increases by 7%.

: Regenerates 12 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 17.5%/All-Type PEN increases by 7%. Superimposition 3 : Regenerates 15 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 20%/All-Type PEN increases by 8%.

: Regenerates 15 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 20%/All-Type PEN increases by 8%. Superimposition 4 : Regenerates 17 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 22.5%/All-Type PEN increases by 9%.

: Regenerates 17 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 22.5%/All-Type PEN increases by 9%. Superimposition 5: Regenerates 20 Energy/All allies DMG output increases by 25%/All-Type PEN increases by 10%.

Keep in mind that the information above is based on leaks and is highly subject to change upon final release.

For similar news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.