Honkai Star Rail leaks detail upcoming 5-star and 4-star Light Cones

The recent stream of Honkai Star Rail leaks has sent the community into a frenzy, suggesting some speculative content for the future patch. The latest of them, obtained from an unauthorized database, details a few upcoming 5-star and 4-star Light Cones. It is unclear when the gears will be released in the game, but players can rest assured that they will be available after the version 2.0 update.

This article will compile all the leaked information about the upcoming Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail.

All upcoming 5-star and 4-star Light Cone leaks for Honkai Star Rail

New Light Cones have been listed on the unauthorized database called hakush, which will likely be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 and beyond. The list also includes the signature options for Black Swan and Sparkle, the upcoming 5-star characters.

The following list outlines all the leaked Light Cones and their expected passive:

Reforged Remembrance (Nihility): Increases Effect Hit Rate and generates Prophecy stack when the wearer deals DMG to a DoT-afflicted enemy. Every stack of the effect boosts the character’s ATK and enables their DoT to ignore the target's DEF.

(Nihility): Increases Effect Hit Rate and generates Prophecy stack when the wearer deals DMG to a DoT-afflicted enemy. Every stack of the effect boosts the character’s ATK and enables their DoT to ignore the target's DEF. Earthly Escapade (Harmony): Provides CRIT DMG and generates a Mask for the wearer. It increases the CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG for allies when the mask is active.

Here are the 4-star Light Cones mentioned in the database:

What is Real? (Abundance): Increases Break Effect and regenerates HP every time the wearer uses Basic ATK.

(Abundance): Increases Break Effect and regenerates HP every time the wearer uses Basic ATK. Dreamville Adventure (Harmony): When the equipping character uses any ability, all allies gain the Childishness effect, which increases the DMG dealt by their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate.

(Harmony): When the equipping character uses any ability, all allies gain the Childishness effect, which increases the DMG dealt by their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate. Final Victor (The Hunt): Increases ATK and boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG up to four stacks after they inflict a CRIT on a target.

(The Hunt): Increases ATK and boosts the wearer’s CRIT DMG up to four stacks after they inflict a CRIT on a target. Flames Afar (Destruction): Heals the wielder when they lose a portion of their HP while increasing their DMG dealt for two turns.

(Destruction): Heals the wielder when they lose a portion of their HP while increasing their DMG dealt for two turns. Destiny's Threads Forewoven (Preservation): Increases Effect RES and boosts the equipping character’s DMG, which scales on their DEF.

(Preservation): Increases Effect RES and boosts the equipping character’s DMG, which scales on their DEF. The Day The Cosmos Fell (Erudition): Enhances ATK and increases CRIT DMG when the wearer launches an attack on multiple enemies.

(Erudition): Enhances ATK and increases CRIT DMG when the wearer launches an attack on multiple enemies. It's Showtime (Harmony): Buffs the wielder’s DMG dealt when they inflict a debuff. They further gain an ATK boost that scales with their Effect Hit Rate.

(Harmony): Buffs the wielder’s DMG dealt when they inflict a debuff. They further gain an ATK boost that scales with their Effect Hit Rate. Indelible Promise (Destruction): Increases the wearer's Break Effect and CRIT Rate after they unleash their Ultimate.

