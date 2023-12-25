Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks shows upcoming character banners

The Honkai Star Rail community has been looking forward to the upcoming characters since they were showcased in the latest livestream event. With a major update on the horizon, various third-party sources have already datamined the banners for future patches. The latest leak, coming courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user @SHOKOM1LK, hints at the 5-star characters that are expected to be featured in version 2.0.

This article will take a close look at the speculative banner of patch 2.0. It is worth noting that some of the characters discussed in the following section have been officially revealed in Honkai Star Rail’s latest drip marketing campaign.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

All Honkai Star Rail character banner leaks for version 2.0

The recent leaks from X user @SHOKOM1LK show the 5-star characters expected to be featured on the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 banners. The roster includes two new units alongside a couple of reruns:

Black Swan (Wind, Path of Nihility)

(Wind, Path of Nihility) Sparkle (Quantum, Path of Harmony)

(Quantum, Path of Harmony) Jing Yuan (Lightning, Path of Erudition)

(Lightning, Path of Erudition) Luocha (Imaginary, Path of Abundance)

With the drip marketing of Black Swan and Sparkle, HoYoverse has set them up as future playable characters. Their official artwork further confirmed the Path and element they belong to.

Black Swan, in particular, will likely feature in the first banner of version 2.0, which should be released around February 7, 2025, following a six-week update cycle. Various leak sources online have claimed that she will employ the DoT (Damage-over-Time) effect, which is somewhat similar to Kafka.

In contrast, Sparkle has been speculated to debut in the second phase of the patch. Considering her association with the Harmony Path, she will be a support character in the game.

In the case of Jing Yuan and Luocha, most players are already familiar with their abilities since they debuted as 5-star characters a while back. Fans have been waiting for their rerun for quite some time now, and if the leaks are true, they should be able to summon them in v2.0 update that will also introduce the Peanacony region.

For more news and updates on the prominent gacha title, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.