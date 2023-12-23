Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All support characters, ranked

Support troops are the foundation of every team configuration in Honkai Star Rail since they specialize in boosting the fighting capabilities of the main character. Some use their extended defensive abilities to sustain a team during a fight, while others provide DPS units with the required buffs to gain the upper edge against enemies.

This article arranges support characters in a tier list based on their pull value in the game's 1.6 edition. To guarantee fairness, only their potential at 0 Eidolon is considered.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Support characters for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 are ranked in a tier list.

Support character tier list for version 1.6 (Image via Tiermaker)

This tier list ranks every supporting character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Note that a character's low rating does not always imply their lack of value. The way the units are constructed could affect the results they provide, so all the characters in the game have some utility with the right equipment.

SS+ tier

Support characters in SS+ tier (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, the SS+ tier support characters can be used in almost any team configuration. They are useful in battle because of their simple, effective moves that have no drawbacks.

The characters listed below ought to be at the top of the tier list:

Luocha

Ruan Mei

Bronya

Silverwolf

Tingyun

Because of his exceptional skills, Luocha has set the bar for all other healers in the game. He has a powerful auto-restoration and healing field, making him a special asset for end-game teams.

The new Harmony character named Ruan Mei will make her appearance in version 1.6's first banner. Her ability allows her to boost the SPD and Break Effect efficiency of herself and her allies, making it somewhat special as there isn't currently a character that can enhance another character's break effect.

S tier

S tier support characters in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The S tier contains many powerful Honkai Star Rail support characters that are excellent stand-ins for some of the game's highest-ranked units.

The following are the characters you should work on to improve the effectiveness of your team:

Asta

Pela

Bailu

Lynx

Hanya

Huohuo

Pela is a popular debuffer in the game because of her accessibility. Despite her squishy appearance on the battlefield, her gameplay is skill-point neutral, and her continuous Ultimate may rip through a good chunk of the enemy's defenses.

Version 1.5 saw the debut of Huohuo as a hybrid Abundance Path character. She possesses powerful healing abilities and can use her Ultimate to replenish an ally's energy, an ability often seen among Harmony Path characters.

A tier

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

A few Honkai Star Rail support characters have been promoted to the A tier as a result of power creep. The following characters may perform better with higher Eidolons and gear investments, but since this guide does not take that into account, they have been placed in the A tier.

Natasha

Yukong

Natasha's accessibility as a 4-star healer gave her a high pull value before Lynx replaced her. However, Yukong's awkward playstyle limits her ability to use her strong ATK and CRIT enhancements.