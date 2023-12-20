5 best Light Cones for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is steadily approaching its version 1.6 update, featuring Ruan Mei, the first 5-star Harmony unit on the limited banner. Due to this, fans have been looking forward to her debut, as she can be easily acquired as long as they save up sufficient resources to do so. Luckily for those planning to summon her, she has access to quite a few good Light Cones in the game.

Therefore, building Ruan Mei should be easy as long as you use some of her best 5-star and 4-star gear options. This article will go over each of her Light Cone options in Honkai Star Rail and rank them based on the effectiveness of their passive.

Note: Opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer.

Honkai Star Rail: Ruan Mei light cones ranked

5) Past and Future

Past and Future (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 952 423 396

Honkai Star Rail does not have any bad Harmony Light Cones, and even in the 4-star options, Past and Future stands out as one of a kind. It delivers a significant damage boost to the next ally taking action after the wearer uses their Skill.

Ideally, you would want to use Ruan Mei’s abilities before a DPS on the team to enhance their attacks. Therefore, you can equip her with the specified Light Cone since the damage dealer will be able to benefit from the passive in almost every turn during combat.

Make sure to tune Ruan Mei’s SPD accordingly so that she can take turns right before the frontrunners of your team.

4) Dance! Dance! Dance!

Dance! Dance! Dance! (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 952 423 396

This 4-star Light Cone boasts an easy-to-trigger passive that can be used by every Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail. The same applies to Ruan Mei, who can employ “Dance! Dance! Dance!” to advance all allies' actions.

However, she needs to cast her Ultimate to trigger the effect. It should not be difficult to do so, considering that the ability has a relatively low energy cost.

Remember, you can always superimpose the Light Cone to a maximum level to boost its passive effect.

3) Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds

Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 952 476 330

"Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds" is the Battle Pass exclusive Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, and it generates a random amplification for the team at the beginning of the wearer's turn. Ruan Mei can easily use this universal gear piece to either boost the ATK, CRIT DMG, or Energy Regeneration of all allies.

DPS units like Imbibitor Lunae and Jingliu should be able to benefit from the specified set of buffs.

2) But the Battle Isn't Over

But the Battle Isn't Over (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 1164 529 463

Bronya’s signature Light Cone, But the Battle Isn't Over, is also a sought-after pick for Ruan Mei, as their kits have similar buffing properties. The equipment increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate and generates a Skill Point after they use Ultimate on an ally.

It further boosts the DMG of the next character taking turns when the wielder uses their Skill.

1) Past Self in Mirror

Past Self in Mirror is heading to the Light Cone warp in version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

HP ATK DEF 1058 529 529

Like every other character in Honkai Star Rail, Ruan Mei’s signature option is her best pick. The passive from Past Self in Mirror increases her Break Effect and boosts allies’ DMG after she uses her Ultimate. It further recovers Skill Point and regenerates Energy for the team at the start of each wave.

Ruan Mei can provide an array of buffs that allows allies to bypass the enemy's Toughness bar. With the additional effect from the Light Cone, she can easily become the strongest support in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.