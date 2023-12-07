Honkai Star Rail tier list for Harmony characters (December 2023)

In Honkai Star Rail, characters following the Path of Harmony are excellent at providing their allies with buffs. As they can boost DPS characters' fighting potential, these units serve as the team's foundation. Since the game's meta is always shifting with each update, players may be unsure which character to use and build.

This article lists all the Path of Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail based on the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hanya and Bronya are the SS+ tier Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Tier list for Harmony characters (Image via Tiermaker)

All Honkai Star Rail Harmony characters have been ranked in this tier list according to their pull value in the current version of the game. To ensure fairness, all characters are evaluated without the use of Eidolons.

SS+ tier

Hanya, a 4-star Physical element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the SS+ tier are strong and have kits that can help their teams win easily. Here are the Path of Harmony units in this category:

Bronya

Hanya

Bronya is a five-star character who can significantly help her teammates in battle. Using her ultimate, she can increase her allies' CRIT DMG. For one turn, her skill can enhance a partner's damage and debuff them.

Meanwhile, Hanya is the most recent arrival on the Harmony Path. With her ultimate, she can simultaneously raise an ally's SPD and ATK stat. The unit can also retrieve skill points for her teammates. She works effectively with Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae since he uses a lot of skill points to deal massive damage.

Trailblazers who use these characters in a team can finish end-game tasks swiftly.

S tier

Tingyun, a young Foxian and a member of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via HoYoverse)

There is only one Honkai Star Rail Harmony character in the S tier for December 2023:

Tingyun

Tingyun is an essential unit for every end-game squad. She can boost an ally's ATK stat and replenish energy. An ally with the Benediction perk deals extra Lightning damage to the same enemy whenever Tingyun uses her basic attack.

A tier

Asta, lead astronomer at Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the A tier need the appropriate gear and substantial resource investment to perform well. The following unit falls in this category:

Asta

Asta's powers can only increase the SPD and ATK stats of her teammates. She needs some Eidolons to have a lasting effect on the battlefield because she has fallen victim to power creep.

B tier

Yukong, Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the B tier don't stand out in the meta despite having decent kits. The following unit falls in this category:

Yukong

Other Harmony characters overshadow Yukong in the current version of the game. To be effective on the battlefield, she needs Eidolons and a strong team.