Honkai Star Rail Hanya build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Hanya, the only new 4-star character in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update, will be released alongside Argenti in the second half. She is one of the judges in the Ten-Lords Commission of the Xianzhou, one of the nation's most reputable factions. While players might have already seen Hanya making her first appearance in the update's main event, she can be seen in the Return to Darkness Light Cone.

With Hanya's in-game model and playable kit being official in the current version, this article will guide you to building her alongside the best Relics, Light Cones, and Planar Ornaments.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Hanya's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

The following list includes summarized versions of Hanya's abilities, making it easier for everyone to understand:

Basic attack : Deals Physical damage to a single enemy, scales off ATK stat.

: Deals Physical damage to a single enemy, scales off ATK stat. Skill : Attacks an enemy to deal damage and apply a debuff on them. Allies attacking the enemies with the debuff will gain Skill Points up to 2 times.

: Attacks an enemy to deal damage and apply a debuff on them. Allies attacking the enemies with the debuff will gain Skill Points up to 2 times. Ultimate : Increases ally's SPD based on Hanya's own maximum SPD stat, alongside ATK damage for two turns.

: Increases ally's SPD based on Hanya's own maximum SPD stat, alongside ATK damage for two turns. Talent: Increases the damage dealt to a debuffed enemy for 2 turns.

Best Light Cones for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail

Based on Hanya's kit, the free 5-star Light Cone "But the Battle Isn't Over Yet" is the best choice. The Light Cone provides an increased Energy Regeneration while providing 1 Skill Point upon using an ultimate. Additionally, taking action will allow the next ally to deal increased damage for 1 turn.

But the Battle Isn't Over Yet in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The second-best Light Cone for Hanya is the Dance! Dance! Dance! 4-star, available only via the Event Warp banners. It simply advances all allies' actions forward upon casting an ultimate.

Dance! Dance! Dance! Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, "Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds" from the Battle Pass is a good option to have, as it can provide a random buff, including an ATK boost, Crit Rate boost, or Energy Regeneration boost.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail

Traversing Hackerspace in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-pc Messenger Traversing Hackspace will be the best Relic piece for Hanya. It provides the following perks:

2-pc: Increases SPD by 6%.

Increases SPD by 6%. 4-pc: When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn. This effect cannot be stacked.

To obtain the Relics, head to the "Path of Elixir Seekers" Cavern, located on the Alchemy Commission tileset of Xianzhou.

Penacony Planar Ornaments (Image via HoYoverse)

For Planar Ornaments, there are a lot of options open to Hanya's playstyle. Broken Keel, Penacony Land of the Dreams, or even the Fleet of the Ageless are all decent to have on the Physical Harmony unit.

Stats that need to be prioritized include HP or DEF for the chest piece, SPD for the leg piece, HP or DEF for the ring, and Energy Regeneration Rate for the rope.