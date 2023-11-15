Honkai Star Rail Huohuo build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Honkai Star Rail's playable roster has seemingly gotten another high-tier healing character. Like Luocha's 5-star Abundance kit, Huohuo is sure to make a mark on everyone's party since healing is a strong factor in the game's combat. However, Huohuo isn't just a healer but also excels in an ally's energy regeneration.

This article is based on the small Foxian child, who is also a judge-in-training for the Ten-lords Commission. Readers will find Light Cones recommended for her, alongside Relics and Planar Ornaments.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Huohuo's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Huohuo can heal and regenerate her ally's energy via active skills. Here is a summarized version of the new Wind Abundance character's abilities:

Skill: Dispels a debuff from an ally and heals them for a percentage of Huohuo's HP. Any adjacent character to the ally will be healed based on a smaller percentage of HP.

Dispels a debuff from an ally and heals them for a percentage of Huohuo's HP. Any adjacent character to the ally will be healed based on a smaller percentage of HP. Ultimate: Regenerates energy for all allies based on their respective maximum energy. Increases ATK stat as well.

Regenerates energy for all allies based on their respective maximum energy. Increases ATK stat as well. Talent: Using skills will grant Huohuo a special buff for two turns. Heals an ally at the start of their turn or upon casting an ultimate while wielding this buff. At the same time, any ally with health less than 50% will receive healing. Lastly, Huohuo will dispel any debuff on an ally.

Huohuo's technique will allow enemies to have reduced damage for two turns after entering a battle.

Best Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail

Night of Fright is the signature Light Cone for Huohuo, as it will be featured in a separate banner. Here is the official description regarding Night of Fright's perk, Deep Deep Breaths:

Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, the wearer restores HP for the ally currently with the lowest HP percentage by an amount equal to 10% of the healed ally's Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for an ally, increases the healed ally's ATK by 2.4%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turn(s).

Time Waits for No One (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

F2P players can go for the Quid Pro Quo from the Memory of Chaos shop, alongside the Time Waits for No One in the Starlight Exchange and the Hey Over Here from the Foxian Tale event in 1.5.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail

Since Huohuo can be considered a hybrid between multiple Paths, she can utilize a lot of 4-pc sets well. The Messenger Traversing Hackerspace set or the Passerby of Wandering Cloud can be great choices on Huohuo. Stats that must be prioritized include HP% for the chest piece and SPD for the legs.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

A hybrid between Longevous Disciple and Hackerspace can work as well. Seeing how both of them can be farmed from the same Cavern, players can go for the farm right away.

Lastly, for Planar Ornaments, Fleet of the Ageless is the best set for Huohuo. The set grants the following buff:

2-pc Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%

Fleet of the Ageless (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Simulated Universe World 3 is the primary source of Fleet of the Ageless.