Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Light Cone preview: Huohuo's signature option, and 4-stars explored

A brand-new Light Cone banner is heading to the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update, featuring Huohuo’s signature option along with a few other 4-star gears. The warp will be available in the first phase of the patch, which releases with the major update on November 15, 2023. Besides, HoYoverse has shared an official Light Cone preview detailing the contents of the upcoming banner.

This article takes a closer look at Huohuo's signature option, Night of Fright, and explores all the 4-stars featured on the Light Cone warp.

Huohuo’s signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Night of Fright is Huohuo’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, and it offers a strong passive, which can drastically improve her support potential. It can be obtained from the first Brilliant Fixation Warp, which will be available for three weeks.

Huohuo’s signature Light Cone increases her Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. It further restores the HP of an ally with the lowest health by an amount equal to 10% of the character’s maximum health.

The effect is triggered when any individual in the team uses an Ultimate, and any healed ally’s ATK increases by 2.4%, stacking up to five times for two turns.

Consider farming both Immortal Scionette and Seed of Abundance if you are planning to pull on the Light Cone banner. The specified materials are required to level up Night of Fright.

What are the 4-stars on Huohuo’s Light Cone Warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.5?

All 4-stars featured alongside Huohuo's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the 4-stars featured in the Light Cone Warp alongside Huohuo’s signature option:

Shared Feeling (Abundance): Increases the wearer’s Outgoing Healing by 10% and, upon using their SKill, restores 2.0 Energy for all allies.

(Abundance): Increases the wearer’s Outgoing Healing by 10% and, upon using their SKill, restores 2.0 Energy for all allies. Subscribe for More! (The Hunt): Boosts the damage of the wielder’s Basic ATK and Skill by 24%. The effect increases by an additional 24% when the wearer’s Energy is maxed out.

(The Hunt): Boosts the damage of the wielder’s Basic ATK and Skill by 24%. The effect increases by an additional 24% when the wearer’s Energy is maxed out. Trend of the Universal Market (Preservation): Provides 16% DEF and has a 100% Base chance to apply Burn on a target when the wearer is attacked. It further boosts the equipping character's DoT up to 40% of their DEF stat.

This sums up the entire Light Cone preview provided by the officials.

