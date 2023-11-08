Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Light Cones guide

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update will soon kick off, featuring Huohuo as the playable 5-star character from the Wind element. She treads on the Abundance Path to access powerful restorative abilities, which sets her up to be a healer for various team compositions. However, she appears to be more versatile due to her ability to increase Energy Regeneration and ATK of all allies.

Thankfully, the specified buffs are independent of Huohuo’s attributes, opening up a vast catalog of Light Cone options to incorporate into her build. Since her healing scales completely on her HP stat, she can easily use some of the 4-star and 5-star gears in the game.

This guide will cover all the Light Cones you can use to build Huohuo as the ultimate support in Honkai Star Rail. It is worth noting that some of them will be locked behind the gacha, implying that not every player can access it unless they are lucky.

Best 5-star and 4-star Light Cones for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail

Exploring the best Light Cones for Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

As an Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail, Huohuo’s primary duty is to heal her entire team, sustaining them throughout a combat phase. Therefore, her ideal Light Cone will be the one that increases health restoration or provides outgoing healing.

Given that her abilities scale on HP, it is also advised to pick up gear pieces that increase that attribute. That said, here are some of the best Light Cones to use on Huohuo.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Huohuo

Best 5-star Light Cones for Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Huohuo is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, she has a signature Light Cone named Night of Fright, which has been designed to improve every aspect of her abilities. Further details about her best pick and other 5-star options have been outlined below:

Night of Fright Light Cone : Increases Huohuo’s Energy Regeneration Rate and allows her to automatically heal an ally with the lowest HP after any of them launches their Ultimate. The passive further increases a teammate's ATK every time she heals them.

: Increases Huohuo’s Energy Regeneration Rate and allows her to automatically heal an ally with the lowest HP after any of them launches their Ultimate. The passive further increases a teammate's ATK every time she heals them. Time Waits for No One: This 5-star Light Cone is easily Huohuo’s second-best option as it increases her Max HP and Outgoing Healing. It further records the healing amount to deal additional DMG to a random enemy after an ally launches an attack.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Huohuo

Best 4-star Light Cones for Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, obtaining Huohuo’s 5-star Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail from the gacha system can be quite difficult. Hence, you can use the following 4-star options as alternatives:

Post-Op Conversation : Boosts her Energy Regeneration Rate and boosts Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate.

: Boosts her Energy Regeneration Rate and boosts Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate. Shared Feeling : Increases Huohuo’s Outgoing Healing while regenerating Energy for all allies when she activates her Skill.

: Increases Huohuo’s Outgoing Healing while regenerating Energy for all allies when she activates her Skill. Quid Pro Quo: At the start of her turn, she regenerates Energy for a randomly chosen ally whose current Energy is lower than half.

Use whichever 4-star Light Cone is available in your account, as all of them offer equally promising results.