Abundance character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse’s latest gacha title, has a vast roster of characters treading on different paths. The units following the Path of Abundance are great at healing their allies and ensuring everyone survives on the battlefield. They are essential to have in a team, especially in end-game activities, since they can ensure no one gets knocked down.

This article ranks every Path of Abundance character based on their performance and value in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

Disclaimer: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Luocha and Bailu are the best Path of Abundance characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

All Path of Abundance characters ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All Honkai Star Rail 1.4 characters treading on the Path of Abundance have been arranged in a tier list and ranked from the SS to B tier. Each character has been examined without any Eidolon levels for a fair judgment.

SS tier

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

At the moment, there is only one Abundance character in the SS tier of Honkai Star Rail 1.4:

Luocha

Only Luocha, who hails from the Abundance Path, deserves to be at the top of this tier list, as his kit can heal his allies fully. Additionally, his skill automatically activates whenever one of his ally’s HP falls below 50%.

Luocha can also cleanse his ally’s debuffs and dispel any buffs from his opponents. Since he is so useful, this character has made his way into various team compositions in the game.

S tier

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier characters possess exceptional kits. However, they require a decent amount of investment to shine on the battlefield.

There is only one Path of Abundance character in this tier:

Bailu

Bailu's kit allows her to heal multiple allies at once with her skill and ultimate. However, she can also revive a single ally once per battle.

A tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

A-tier characters are decent but require some Eidolon levels to make an impact on the battlefield.

There is only one A-tier Abundance character in the game:

Lynx

Lynx is the newest Path of Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail. She pairs very well with characters treading on the Path of Preservation and Destruction. She can remove a debuff from an ally with her ultimate and restore their HP.

B tier

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

B-tier characters in Honkai Star Rail are simply unimpressive. The Abundance character who belongs in this tier is:

Natasha

Natasha is a free-to-play character who is great at healing her allies. However, she can only be a reliable healer with a massive amount of investment and high Eidolon levels.

Players can use characters like Bailu or Lynx instead of Natasha, as they can provide good amounts of healing without much investment.