Honkai Star Rail leak hints at new 5-star Light Cone for HuoHuo

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 already has several leaks about it, including datamines for a new 5-star Light Cone intended for HuoHuo. For those unaware, Huohuo is a 5-star Abundance Wind character who has been leaked to be playable in the upcoming Version Update. Her signature Light Cone is called Night of Fright, although its name and effect are subject to change.

Night of Fright is intended to be used by units with the Path of Abundance should they want its special ability. This effect is tied to buffing the user's Energy Regeneration Rate and can even heal allies when they cast an Ultimate. If the user heals somebody, the person healed gets an attack buff.

More specific details are covered below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Huohuo leaks: Night of Fright Light Cone details

Note: A list of the latest datamines can be found in the changelog linked above.

Huohuo's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail is called Night of Fright, and its datamined effect is known as Deep, Deep Breathes. Here's what it does, according to the latest 1.5 datamines:

Energy Regeneration Rate: Buffs the user's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%-20%. Refinement Superimposition 1 is 12%, while Superimposition 5 goes up to 20%, with every Superimposition in between giving an extra 2%.

Buffs the user's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%-20%. Refinement Superimposition 1 is 12%, while Superimposition 5 goes up to 20%, with every Superimposition in between giving an extra 2%. If the user utilizes an Ultimate on an ally: If this condition is fulfilled, then all allies are healed between 18% and 30% of their Max HP, based on the Superimposition of this 5-star Light Cone. Each Level has a 3% difference in terms of healing.

If this condition is fulfilled, then all allies are healed between 18% and 30% of their Max HP, based on the Superimposition of this 5-star Light Cone. Each Level has a 3% difference in terms of healing. Attack buff: Whenever the user heals an ally, their teammate will receive an Attack buff of 2.4% to 4%, depending on the Light Cone's Superimposition. This can stack up to five times. The Attack buff lasts for two turns.

Players who look at the datamine can even see that Night of Fright has an image of Huohuo on it. Said photo cannot be posted here for DMCA reasons.

Leaked Ascension materials

Here's a list of what Honkai Star Rail players apparently need to max out this 5-star Light Cone, based on the latest datamines from Project Yatta and Hakush:

385,000 Credits

4x Seed of Abundance

12x Sprout of Life

15x Flower of Eternity

20x Immortal Scionette

20x Immortal Aeroblossom

14x Immortal Lumingtwig

All these items are pre-farmable in Version 1.4 and prior, meaning Trailblazers could potentially max out Night of Fright on the first day they get it in Version 1.5. Remember that this information is subject to change.

Potential banner information

Remember, current Honkai Star Rail leaks point to Huohuo being summonable in the first half of Version 1.5. That means November 15, 2023, is the expected release date for Night of Fright, based on the current schedule of Version 1.4 being a week shorter than the usual patch. Don't forget that players could also use Night of Fright on any other Abundance character, so one doesn't need Huohuo to enjoy it.

In related news, Argenti and Silver Wolf should be the summonable 5-star characters in the second half of that Honkai Star Rail update. Their associated Light Cones should also be available on a Warp around that time.

Poll : Do you plan on spending money to get Huohuo in Honkai Star Rial 1.5? Yes No 0 votes