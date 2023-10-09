Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leak hints at new Companion Mission for HuoHuo

As Honkai Star Rail prepares to welcome its next major update, players have been expecting more information about the future patch. Fortunately for them, a recent stream of leaks has hinted at various upcoming contents, including a Companion Mission for Huohuo in version 1.5. HoYoverse has revealed her official artwork in the latest drip marketing campaign, setting her up to debut in the same patch.

This article takes a closer look at all the information shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @Inimahsr2 about the Companion Mission.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Huohuo’s Companion Mission is heading to Honkai Star Rail 1.5

According to Inima, a credible leak source, Huohuo’s Companion Mission, Night of Universal Hallucinations, is expected to roll out in version 1.5. Honkai Star Rail has historically dispatched character-specific quests along with their release. Hence, there is a high possibility for the leaks to be true, given that Huohuo is a featured 5-star unit from the patch.

It appears that the following characters will also participate in the mission:

Guinaifen

Hanya

Xueyi

Tail

Sushang

Players can expect more insight into Huohuo’s background and other information throughout her Companion Mission. In fact, Trailblazers are likely to anticipate the quest's release since she has yet to appear in the game as of writing.

She has been described in the latest drip marketing campaign as a pitiable and helpless Foxian girl, working as a judge-in-training at the Ten Lords Commission. Despite fearing ghostly beings, she has to capture and eradicate vile spirits to fulfill her duty.

Besides, the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission have sealed a Heliobus in her tail, which goes by the name Tail. The entity has seemingly retained its consciousness as it has been voiced by a separate artist.

For now, players will have to wait until Honkai Star Rail 1.5 to find out more about their connections and Huohuo's relevance in the story. The patch is expected to be released around November 15, 2023, following the short five-week update cycle of version 1.4.