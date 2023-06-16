Who is Yaoshi in Honkai Star Rail?

The concept of gods in HoYoverse games has always driven the narrative, and Honkai Star Rail is no different. When it comes to representing beings of the higher order, players have a fair idea of what to expect from the world of Star Rail, as each Path is ultimately represented by "Aeons." They can also be referred to as the gods of the universe.

Yaoshi, one of the eighteen Aeons in the lore, represents the playable "Abundance" Path. As readers might already know, the Abundance Path is tied to healing allies and dodging the concept of death. However, this specific rule also had its downside, as several in-game lore entries hint at many of Abundance's flaws in the world.

The following article will focus on the Path's Aeon and everything available regarding the Abundance history.

What is Yaoshi's gender in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail Aeons does not have any specific gender. While Yaoshi's feminine face and long hair might lead many to believe they are female, readers should note that Yaoshi's gender is ambiguous. Hence, third-person terms can apply to the god of Abundance but aren't recommended based on the original Chinese translations.

In one of the game's "Myriad Celestia" trailers, the following was stated regarding the Path of Abundance:

"Let your Staff strike the earth, they say, once, and again. The tender sprouts will grow to the sky, and the dew that falls from their branches will rid you of sickness and poison."

Multiple in-game entries in Chinese translations refer to Yaoshi and other Aeons in the game as simple "gods" in the third person instead of "them" and "they" in the English translations.

Most of these lore entries are in Herta's Simulated Universe, tied to the Abundance Path.

Are there any mentions of Yaoshi in the main story of Honkai Star Rail?

Yaoshi and Abundance's immortality is one of the core aspects of the Xianzhou Loufu arc. The concept of "Mara" has been claimed to be awakened due to the "heavy price" paid for immortality. One of Jing Yuan's in-game dialogue also hinted at a war that was waged in the lands of Xianzhou solely because Yaoshi influenced multiple species.

Dan Hend in the main story of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The war was based on the pursuit of Yaoshi's immortality power, which was later ended by Lan, also known as the Aeon of the Hunt. This is also one of the primary reasons why the Path of Hunt is constantly at war with the Path of Abundance. Yaoshi also was labeled as the "Plague Author" by many in Xianzhou.

"Mara" struck soldier (Image via HoYoverse)

The inhabitants of Xianzhou and multiple researchers in the world of Star Rail also claim that Yoashi has no control outside of the Path, or the god of Abundance simply does not care about anything that happens in the outside world.

Poll : 0 votes