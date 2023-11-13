Honkai Star Rail announces Simulated Universe World 8: New Planar Ornaments and unlock requirements explored

A Simulated Universe World 8 is heading to the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update, scheduled to be released on November 15, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). The domain also marks the introduction of two brand-new Planar Ornaments, which are designed for support and DPS characters, respectively.

The new gear pieces are certainly the highlight of patch 1.5, as they will allow players to expand their build options for their cared units.

Keep reading to learn more about the “Firmament Frontline: Glamoth" and “Penacony, Land of the Dreams” sets, along with the unlock requirement of the domain.

How to unlock Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail

The Simulated Universe World 8 will be available permanently with the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update. While most veterans will likely be able to access it, newcomers have to complete the “Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained" Trailblaze Mission in Xianzhou Luofu and clear the World 7 of the simulation to unlock the new stage.

As specified, it will feature the “Firmament Frontline: Glamoth" and “Penacony, Land of the Dreams” Planar Ornaments, which can be obtained from the Immersifiers located at every elite encounter room.

Honkai Star Rail: Simulated Universe World 8 Planar Ornament details

First up, the passive from the two-piece Penacony, Land of the Dreams, increases the Energy Recharge of the equipping character by 5%. It further boosts DMG for all other allies with the same DMG type as the wearer by 10%.

The set will greatly benefit support units that share the same element with the DPS. In fact, use it on Tingyun in a mono-Lightning setup or Yukong in a mono-Imaginary setup to boost the damage of the entire team. Even Silver Wolf is an ideal candidate if you are running her with Seele as the ornament passive, which will greatly increase the damage potential of the latter.

In contrast, the Firmament Frontline: Glamoth set offers 12% ATK to the wearer. The bonus effect further increases the wielder’s DMG by 12% or 18% if their SPD is equal to or higher than 135 or 160, respectively.

Any DPS character like Imbibitor Lunae and Seele that utilizes high speed or has the attribute built into their kit can benefit from the second ornament.