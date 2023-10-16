DPS character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail are the frontrunners in the combat, based on which an entire team is designed. They are primarily geared to inflict damage by employing various buffs and other essential enhancements. Besides, most players look forward to picking a powerful character from the segment to tackle various end-game content.

Thankfully, Honkai Star Rail offers an extensive DPS roster, which we have arranged in a tier list. Each of them boasts unique movesets and playstyles, keeping the experience fresh for newcomers and veterans alike. However, we have analyzed their overall combat efficiency in version 1.4 to rank them strictly for educational purposes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail 1.4 DPS character

DPS character tier list for version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The tier list above shows the ranking of all DPS based on their performance in Honkai Star Rail 1.4. It excludes a few characters that have a hybrid of both damage and support kits, such as Sampo, Welt, and the like. Remember that a low placement does not render a unit useless or bad. It rather implies they have been overshadowed by the ones on the tier above.

SS tier

Imbibitor Lunae is one of the best DPS units as of version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

A damage dealer’s potential depends on their ability to flourish against single and multiple enemies since most challenging activities comprise both. The following SS-tier units are well-equipped to tackle any combat situation.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Jingliu

Both of them currently have the highest damage output across all boards. Due to this, they have been power-creating those placed on the tier below.

Jingliu, in particular, is the latest entry in version 1.4 and has heavily influenced the Honkai Star Rail’s meta. Being the best character at zero Eidolon, she has set a benchmark for all the upcoming DPS.

S tier

Blade is a powerful DPS when used in a proper team (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-tier characters listed below are slightly behind the top-tier units in terms of damage output and ease of use. Ideally, you want to invest in a proper team and gear to make them stand out across Memory of Chaos or other challenging content.

Kafka

Seele

Blade

Topaz

Although Topaz is yet to be released as a playable unit, she has the same power scaling as Kafka or Blade, given how HoYoverse is improving their characters with each update. She is held back by her gameplay and moveset, which are heavily reliant on follow-up attacks.

Interestingly, Seele has managed to secure the S-tier spot in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 due to her massive single-target damage while staying relevant in a few AoE situations when her passive is triggered.

A tier

Clara deserves to be in the A-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

DPS units in the A-tier are in a strange spot since they can be useful in their team role. However, with so many good options at hand, they have been deemed an alternate pick.

Jing Yuan

Clara

Clara, in particular, is mighty only when she can launch her counterattacks effectively. She can easily out-damage the likes of Imbibitor Lunae and Jingliu in AoE situations, deserving to be at the top if not for her restrictive gameplay.

B tier

Yanqing could have been an A-tier DPS if he had a refined moveset (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in B-tier can be a good option for newcomers, but they fall slightly behind in end-game battles. Here are the characters comprising the beginner’s roster:

Yanqing

Himeko

Serval

Dan Heng

Hook

Sushang

It is worth noting that this tier list takes into account the performance of characters without any Eidolon for fair judgment. If that wasn’t the case, few of them have the potential to climb up the ladder with multiple copies.

Especially Serval, with a max Eidolon, can easily surpass Jing Yuan in terms of both performance and pull value.

C tier

Physical Trailblazer is worth using at the beginning of the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail DPS in the C-tier are usable only as an alternative in the absence of the characters specified above.

Physical Trailblazer

Arlan

Qingque

Herta

These DPS might feel a bit underwhelming and require quite a bit of resource investment to unleash their maximum potential. Among them, Qingque grows significantly stronger at max Eidolon and can conquer domains containing multiple enemies.