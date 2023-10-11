All 44 Honkai Star Rail achievements in version 1.4

While most players are immersed in the story quest of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, some are interested in collecting all 44 achievements that roll out with the latest update. Although the unlockables are not essential for the progression, obtaining them satisfies the inner completionist.
As always, they reward a fair bit of Stellar Jades, which can be used to summon Jingliu from the current banner or any future character.
This article presents a table containing all the new titles available with the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. We have further included the in-game objectives required to unlock each of them.
What are the new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?
As mentioned, a total of 44 achievements were introduced in the latest v1.4 update, released on October 11, 2023. Among them, four titles are gacha-locked, requiring specific characters to unlock them.
Furthermore, two achievements are basically grouped up, involving an alternate outcome. It implies that players unlock one or the other depending on the choices they make, which often influences the outcome of a questline.
Trailblazers have faced similar situations in missions like Opportunity Makes the Thief Part 4 and Rarely Affectionate Part 2.
Besides, other achievements are directly connected to the limited-time events in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, including the Aetherium Wars. Hence, we advise collecting them as soon as possible for those willing to maintain a 100% account progress.
The list below outlines all the new achievements corresponding to their objectives.
Aside from the achievements locked behind the gacha system, the rest are obtainable throughout version 1.4. In fact, some of them can be unlocked by simply progressing through the events. It is worth noting that the patch will be available for five weeks instead of the usual six.
With the new additions, the current achievement count is close to 500, which will increase with every update. Adventurers often try to collect as many as possible to showcase the total number under their profile.
For those out of the loop, Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is currently live across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices. It features Jingliu as the playable 5-star character in the first banner. The second phase is set for Topaz’s debut alongside Seele’s rerun.