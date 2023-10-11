All 44 Honkai Star Rail achievements in version 1.4

While most players are immersed in the story quest of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, some are interested in collecting all 44 achievements that roll out with the latest update. Although the unlockables are not essential for the progression, obtaining them satisfies the inner completionist.

As always, they reward a fair bit of Stellar Jades, which can be used to summon Jingliu from the current banner or any future character.

This article presents a table containing all the new titles available with the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. We have further included the in-game objectives required to unlock each of them.

What are the new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

As mentioned, a total of 44 achievements were introduced in the latest v1.4 update, released on October 11, 2023. Among them, four titles are gacha-locked, requiring specific characters to unlock them.

Furthermore, two achievements are basically grouped up, involving an alternate outcome. It implies that players unlock one or the other depending on the choices they make, which often influences the outcome of a questline.

Trailblazers have faced similar situations in missions like Opportunity Makes the Thief Part 4 and Rarely Affectionate Part 2.

Play Aetherium Wars to unlock some of the version 1.4 achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides, other achievements are directly connected to the limited-time events in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, including the Aetherium Wars. Hence, we advise collecting them as soon as possible for those willing to maintain a 100% account progress.

The list below outlines all the new achievements corresponding to their objectives.

Title Objectives Sunny Deeds Beget Rainy Needs Help Jarilo-VI and Belobog solve their enormous crisis (again) ※ Complete Trailblaze Continuance "Future Market." Into Hall of Fame Collect the Champion title in the Aetherium Wars: Interastral Tournament Festival. King of the Snowy Hill End the fateful battle at Everwinter Hill Aetherium Wars. Bent but Unbroken Complete the Companion Mission "Clouds Leave No Trace." Gotta Catch 'Em All Obtain all Aether Spirits in the Aetherium Wars. Aetherium Wars Master In Aetherium Wars, obtain the highest Victory Rating level. Hyperlink Casual Champion Participate in an Aetherium Wars: Hyperlink Match and defeat all the rivals. Frigid Gust Badge Overcome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Corridor of Fading Echoes Victory Zone. Mark of Alloy Overcome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Cloudford Victory Zone. Mark of Intellect Overcome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Herta Space Station Victory Zone. Mark of Facade Overcome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Great Mine Victory Zone. We Are the Champion? Win one Exhibition Match in the Aetherium Wars. Mouth of Loquacity Listen to Mini Xiyan's show. One-Two Punchline Listen to Mini Back'n and Forth's show. Legs Are Just for Show Anyway Develop an outrageous plan for the Engine of Creation. Rise, Engine of Creation! Develop a reliable plan for the Engine of Creation. Does This Game Not Have Version Updates? Collect all Aether Expansion Chips. North Wind Creates Heroes Defeat Gepard at Difficulty III behind the gate in Winter Soldiers' March. Victory, and Then Comes Farewell Return {TEXTJOIN#54} and interact with it. The End, and Then Comes the Beginning Keep {TEXTJOIN#54} and interact with it. The First Step of the Future Stay updated on the development progress of Belobog. ※ Purchase Miners Weekly Issue 226. Inorganic Wisdom Fruit Obtain Screwllum's Message, the readable item. Journey to the Arctic Bear Cub Create a warm interaction with the arctic bear cub. Thank You, Pela Help Fedora complete her bet. Steel and Toys Deliver the creation project's waste to Benjamin. Steel and Street Lamps Deliver the creation project's waste to Pela. With the Colossus As Witness Salvage your tongue stuck on the frozen railing. Don't Try This At Home Be taught a lesson (again) for breaking the vessel. First Things First Gain a fanatical fan. Confession of the Mask Investigate the Memory Bubble of unknown origin. Gela-Trash Obtain Trash from a frozen trash can. Wardance: Spear Trial Use ally Dan Heng's final blow to claim victory against Yanqing. Wardance...? Use ally Yanqing's final to claim victory against Yanqing. Wardance: Soulsteel Trial Use ally Jingliu's final blow to claim victory against Yanqing. Of Four People, The Price... Use Jingliu to reduce any ally's HP to 1 in a single battle. So... So Square Feed Trotter in large quantities ※ Use the "{TEXTJOIN#54}" Chat Box to send a large amount of text content. War in the Boudoir Use ally Numby to defeat a Trotter. Absolute Zero Interact with the Rating Pistol using Jingliu. Trust the Process Purchase 1 Unclaimed Parcels from Cloudford's Maozhen. All Is Well Produce a "Weal" result for the first time in the divination shop It's Always Darkest Before the Dawn Produce a "Woe" result for the first time in the divination shop The Vermillion Bird Brings Swift Fortune Produce a "Slack" result for the first time in the divination shop Noble Persons Impart Wise Council Produce a "Doze" result for the first time in the divination shop. Wooden Dummy: Star Rail Complete 3 battles using the Automatic Wooden Dummy.

Aside from the achievements locked behind the gacha system, the rest are obtainable throughout version 1.4. In fact, some of them can be unlocked by simply progressing through the events. It is worth noting that the patch will be available for five weeks instead of the usual six.

With the new additions, the current achievement count is close to 500, which will increase with every update. Adventurers often try to collect as many as possible to showcase the total number under their profile.

For those out of the loop, Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is currently live across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices. It features Jingliu as the playable 5-star character in the first banner. The second phase is set for Topaz’s debut alongside Seele’s rerun.