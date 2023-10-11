Esports & Gaming

All 44 Honkai Star Rail achievements in version 1.4

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 11, 2023 11:53 GMT
Topaz and Numby in the frame
While most players are immersed in the story quest of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, some are interested in collecting all 44 achievements that roll out with the latest update. Although the unlockables are not essential for the progression, obtaining them satisfies the inner completionist.

As always, they reward a fair bit of Stellar Jades, which can be used to summon Jingliu from the current banner or any future character.

This article presents a table containing all the new titles available with the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. We have further included the in-game objectives required to unlock each of them.

What are the new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

As mentioned, a total of 44 achievements were introduced in the latest v1.4 update, released on October 11, 2023. Among them, four titles are gacha-locked, requiring specific characters to unlock them.

Furthermore, two achievements are basically grouped up, involving an alternate outcome. It implies that players unlock one or the other depending on the choices they make, which often influences the outcome of a questline.

Trailblazers have faced similar situations in missions like Opportunity Makes the Thief Part 4 and Rarely Affectionate Part 2.

Play Aetherium Wars to unlock some of the version 1.4 achievements (Image via HoYoverse)
Besides, other achievements are directly connected to the limited-time events in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, including the Aetherium Wars. Hence, we advise collecting them as soon as possible for those willing to maintain a 100% account progress.

The list below outlines all the new achievements corresponding to their objectives.

TitleObjectives
Sunny Deeds Beget Rainy NeedsHelp Jarilo-VI and Belobog solve their enormous crisis (again) ※ Complete Trailblaze Continuance "Future Market."
Into Hall of FameCollect the Champion title in the Aetherium Wars: Interastral Tournament Festival.
King of the Snowy HillEnd the fateful battle at Everwinter Hill Aetherium Wars.
Bent but UnbrokenComplete the Companion Mission "Clouds Leave No Trace."
Gotta Catch 'Em AllObtain all Aether Spirits in the Aetherium Wars.
Aetherium Wars MasterIn Aetherium Wars, obtain the highest Victory Rating level.
Hyperlink Casual ChampionParticipate in an Aetherium Wars: Hyperlink Match and defeat all the rivals.
Frigid Gust BadgeOvercome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Corridor of Fading Echoes Victory Zone.
Mark of AlloyOvercome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Cloudford Victory Zone.
Mark of IntellectOvercome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Herta Space Station Victory Zone.
Mark of FacadeOvercome all obstacles in the Aetherium Wars' Great Mine Victory Zone.
We Are the Champion?Win one Exhibition Match in the Aetherium Wars.
Mouth of LoquacityListen to Mini Xiyan's show.
One-Two PunchlineListen to Mini Back'n and Forth's show.
Legs Are Just for Show AnywayDevelop an outrageous plan for the Engine of Creation.
Rise, Engine of Creation!Develop a reliable plan for the Engine of Creation.
Does This Game Not Have Version Updates?Collect all Aether Expansion Chips.
North Wind Creates HeroesDefeat Gepard at Difficulty III behind the gate in Winter Soldiers' March.
Victory, and Then Comes FarewellReturn {TEXTJOIN#54} and interact with it.
The End, and Then Comes the BeginningKeep {TEXTJOIN#54} and interact with it.
The First Step of the FutureStay updated on the development progress of Belobog. ※ Purchase Miners Weekly Issue 226.
Inorganic Wisdom FruitObtain Screwllum's Message, the readable item.
Journey to the Arctic Bear CubCreate a warm interaction with the arctic bear cub.
Thank You, PelaHelp Fedora complete her bet.
Steel and ToysDeliver the creation project's waste to Benjamin.
Steel and Street LampsDeliver the creation project's waste to Pela.
With the Colossus As WitnessSalvage your tongue stuck on the frozen railing.
Don't Try This At HomeBe taught a lesson (again) for breaking the vessel.
First Things FirstGain a fanatical fan.
Confession of the MaskInvestigate the Memory Bubble of unknown origin.
Gela-TrashObtain Trash from a frozen trash can.
Wardance: Spear TrialUse ally Dan Heng's final blow to claim victory against Yanqing.
Wardance...?Use ally Yanqing's final to claim victory against Yanqing.
Wardance: Soulsteel TrialUse ally Jingliu's final blow to claim victory against Yanqing.
Of Four People, The Price...Use Jingliu to reduce any ally's HP to 1 in a single battle.
So... So SquareFeed Trotter in large quantities ※ Use the "{TEXTJOIN#54}" Chat Box to send a large amount of text content.
War in the BoudoirUse ally Numby to defeat a Trotter.
Absolute ZeroInteract with the Rating Pistol using Jingliu.
Trust the ProcessPurchase 1 Unclaimed Parcels from Cloudford's Maozhen.
All Is WellProduce a "Weal" result for the first time in the divination shop
It's Always Darkest Before the DawnProduce a "Woe" result for the first time in the divination shop
The Vermillion Bird Brings Swift FortuneProduce a "Slack" result for the first time in the divination shop
Noble Persons Impart Wise CouncilProduce a "Doze" result for the first time in the divination shop.
Wooden Dummy: Star RailComplete 3 battles using the Automatic Wooden Dummy.

Aside from the achievements locked behind the gacha system, the rest are obtainable throughout version 1.4. In fact, some of them can be unlocked by simply progressing through the events. It is worth noting that the patch will be available for five weeks instead of the usual six.

With the new additions, the current achievement count is close to 500, which will increase with every update. Adventurers often try to collect as many as possible to showcase the total number under their profile.

For those out of the loop, Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is currently live across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices. It features Jingliu as the playable 5-star character in the first banner. The second phase is set for Topaz’s debut alongside Seele’s rerun.

