Set to release on October 11, 2023, Honkai Star Rail 1.4 brings with it a wide range of in-game events and banners. The main highlight of version 1.4 is the Aetherium Wars event, which was first teased during the livestream/special program. Jumping headfirst into the event can be quite confusing for most players, so developer HoYoverse has prepared a starter guide to help them out.

Readers can find a breakdown of the events and their rewards in the article below.

All you need to know about the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

A screenshot of the X/Twitter post (Image via X/Honkai Star Rail)

The Aetherium Wars event of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is best described as a “collectible card game” that plays out similarly to Pokemon. Trailblazers will have to face off against various creatures and store them using “Aether Coin.” Creatures collected in this manner are known as “Aether Spirits” and can be used to battle against other players. Aether Spirits can be trained and upgraded to further augment their damage capabilities.

To participate, you must complete the Trailblaze Mission Jarilo-VI – Future Market (II) before starting the event. Aetherium Wars will be accessible from October 11, 2023 (as soon as the 1.4 update goes live) to November 13, 2023 (3:59 am, server time).

The limited-time event section and rewards will be removed after this period, and Aetherium Wars will be permanently made available in the Conventional Memoir.

Rewards offered in the Aetherium Wars event

All rewards on offer in the event (Image via HoYolab)

The list of rewards offered in this particular Honkai Star Rail 1.4 event is as follows:

Self-Modeling Resin x1

Tracks of Destiny x2

2240 Stellar Jade

Credits

Traveler’s Guide EXP materials

Other miscellaneous in-game materials for leveling up Relics and characters

Limited time Chat Box, “Warp Trotter”

Fateful Crossings: Aetherium Wars 4-star selector box (choose between Serval, Pela, Luka, or Hook)

Players can look forward to more guides on the event once it gets released.

For more news and updates about Honkai Star Rail 1.4, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.