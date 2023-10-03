Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Stellar Jades calculation: Get 80+ pulls for free

Honkai Star Rail will be swiftly making its way into another patch as players are looking at the release of three new characters. With the Xianzhou arc concluding with 1.3, the community is looking towards a possible filler arc, where the patch is expected to act as a bridge between the main story. This is also the reason why HoYoverse confirmed a reduced runtime for 1.4.

Since v1.4 is scheduled for 35 days, the amount of obtainable Stellar Jades from daily tasks will reduce in numbers. However, there is still enough to earn from events and endgame activities, all of which will be mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The number of Stellar Jades mentioned in this article is subject to change with the final 1.4 release.

F2P Stellar Jade calculation in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

As mentioned earlier, unlike previous updates, v1.4 is scheduled for 35 days, starting from October 11 and lasting until November 15. As an F2P player, you are looking at approximately 65 pulls in limited and weapon banners, alongside 15 pulls in standard. The numbers would have been a little higher if each phase had lasted 21 days.

Daily task (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Here is a list of every core game activity and limited events scheduled to drop Stellar Jades. Note that the numbers mentioned here are speculations based on previous versions and can vary slightly with the final release:

Daily missions for a total of 35 days will provide 2100 Stellar Jades, with 60 jades each day.

Embers Exchange shop on November 1 will provide five Special and five normal Star Rail Passes.

Equilibrium 6 Simulated Universe will drop 1175 Stellar Jades and five normal Star Rail Passes.

Memory of Chaos will drop 1800 Stellar Jades across three total resets, considering you complete every floor with three stars.

HoYolab check-in will grant 80 Stellar Jades.

Jingliu and Topaz character trials will drop 40 Stellar Jades in total.

Trailblaze mission will grant 90 Stellar Jades upon completion, with a new location granting approximately 500 more Stellar Jades.

The Aetherium Wars event will grant approximately 1200 Stellar Jades.

Planar Infinity SU event will drop around 1400 Jades, including achievements.

Jingliu's companion mission will drop 100 Stellar Jades.

A seven-day log-in event will grant 10 pulls, equivalent to 1600 Stellar Jades.

1.5 livestream codes will drop 300 Stellar Jades.

Maintenance compensation will drop 600 Stellar Jades at the start of the 1.4 update.

Free 10 pulls from log-in event (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The following is a list of sources for Stellar Jades that you will need to pay for:

Monthly Pass for one month: 3450 Stellar Jades.

Battle Pass: 680 Stellar Jades and 4 Star Rail Special passes.

The numbers gradually increase from 65 pulls to 80 if you purchase both the monthly and battle pass. However, even without them, accumulating 60-65 pulls is fairly easy, given that you complete Honkai Star Rail's daily tasks and endgame activities regularly.