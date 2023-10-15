Jingliu has access to quite a few powerful Honkai Star Rail teams, as she boasts a complete hypercarry playstyle, which is favorable for a lot of end-game content, including the Memory of Chaos. With her release in version 1.4, she has become a coveted 5-star unit from the Ice roster who has complete prowess over both single-target and AoE DMG, thanks to the Destruction Path.

Since the Memory of Chaos is hardcore content in the game, many are likely to wonder about the best Jingliu setups to use across all its stages. In this article, we take a closer look at her favorable characters and gameplay to outline the most powerful teams to use in the domain as of version 1.4.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

What are the best Jingliu teams for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Memory of Chaos?

Jingliu is the best DPS to use in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Memory of Chaos (Image via HoYoverse)

As a hypercarry DPS in Honkai Star Rail, Jinglliu serves as the frontrunner of a team that benefits from various enhancements to extend her damage output. Hence, pairing her with a buffer is highly necessary to unleash her true potential.

Here are some of the best Jingliu teams worth building to tackle Memory of Chaos v1.4:

Jingliu+ Bronya+ Luocha+ Pela

Image showing the optimal Jingliu team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Jingliu team is ideal against all kinds of enemies in the domain. The inclusion of Bronya is a game changer, as her Skill can provide an extra turn to the DPS. This way, Jingliu can enter the Transmigration state within a single turn to be more consistent on the battlefield.

While Bronya can provide an assortment of buffs, Pela can reduce the enemy's defense, boosting the damage potential of the entire team. Luocha, on the other hand, will keep allies alive throughout the combat phase via his powerful healing ability.

Jingliu+ Blade+ Silver Wolf+ Luocha

Jingliu and Blade forming a double DPS team (Image via HoYoverse)

A double DPS setup is another great option for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail, where inflicting maximum damage within a specified turn is essential to obtaining maximum stars. Both Jingliu and Blade can extend their powerful abilities to easily debilitate enemies.

They are equally Skill-Point and neutral and perform much better with Silver Wolf, as she can inflict a weakness type on a target.

Once again, use Luocha for his strong healing application to sustain everyone on the team.

Jingliu+ Pela+ Silver Wolf+ Gepard

Jingliu's mono-Ice team (Image via HoYoverse)

Several enemies in Memory of Chaos v1.4 are weak against the Ice element. Hence, Jingliu’s mono-Ice team can easily apply Weakness Break to opponents, which freezes them.

For targets without an Ice Toughness, Silver Wolf can implant the same, making this team highly functional. Make sure that your Gepard is well-built to keep everyone protected from incoming attacks, as he is the only character to sustain the whole setup.

Ideally, you want to use Jingliu’s Skill to build up her stack and apply buffs while she is in her Transmigration state to get the maximum benefit. Her Ultimate has a high multiplier in Honkai Star Rail, and it is essential to cycle her abilities properly to inflict massive damage across at every turn.