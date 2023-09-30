Best team for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Special Program livestream revealed that Jingliu's limited-time banner will be released in the first phase of the update. Players have been excited about the character's release since HoYoverse's drip marketing announcement. For this reason, they are now wondering what the best team for the unit could be.

This article lists the best team suited for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What is the most efficient team for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Jingliu+Tingyun+Bronya+Luocha

This Honkai Star Rail 1.4 team is based on Jingliu's kit and how she performs on the battlefield. The roster features Jingliu, Bronya, Tingyun, and Lynx.

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is the main DPS unit of this team composition. Treading on the Path of Destruction, she can deal colossal damage to her enemies by consuming her allies' HP. She has two skills. The normal version deals Ice damage to a single enemy, and the enhanced one deals Ice damage to three adjacent opponents.

Jungliu's ultimate deals Ice damage to surrounding enemies. She also gains two stacks of "Moonlight" after attacking an enemy in the Transcendence state.

If she is not in the Transcendence state, Jingliu gains two stacks of New Moon. She can trounce any enemy in her way with a good amount of investment.

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun is an S-tier buffer in Honkai Star Rail. Treading on the Path of Harmony, she serves as the battery unit of this composition.

Tingyun's skill bestows a single ally with the Benediction buff, which increases their ATK stat for three turns. Meanwhile, her ultimate increases a targeted ally's DMG for two turns and regenerates 50 energy. This allows Jingliu and Bonya to use their ultimate more often on the battlefield.

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya fulfills the primary buffer role in this team composition. She excels in buffing her allies as she treads on the Path of Harmony.

Bronya's skill dispels a debuff from a single ally, allows them to take action immediately, and increases their DMG for one turn. Her ultimate buffs the ATK stat of all allies and increases their CRIT DMG for two turns.

Bronya's kit benefits Jingliu, in particular, and she can deal exceptional damage to her adversaries.

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is an exceptional healer in Honkai Star Rail. In this team, his role is to ensure that all his allies survive on the battlefield.

Luocha treads on the Path of Abundance as he specializes in healing his allies. His skill immediately heals one ally, and he gains a stack of Abyss Flower.

Luocha's ultimate deals Imaginary damage to all enemies and removes one buff from all opponents. Additionally, he gains one stack of Abyss Flower. His passive talent activates and deploys a field when he gains two stacks of Abyss Flower. When an ally attacks an enemy in the field, their HP is restored, and the effect lasts for two turns.

This is all players need to know about the best team for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.