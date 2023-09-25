Topaz vs. Jingliu: Which is the better 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Jingliu and Topaz & Numby are the two anticipated 5-star characters in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail 1.4. Based on the leaks available on the internet, Jingliu specializes in dealing damage to adjacent enemies, and Topaz & Numby excel at single-target damage as the two tread on different paths. Players might want to save their hard-earned Stellar Jades to roll for the best upcoming character.

Let's find out who you should pull for in the upcoming version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unreleased info and leaks, and they are subject to change.

Jingliu's abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu's kit and abilities deal a massive amount of damage as she is an Ice DPS character treading on the Path of Destruction. Her kit is listed below:

Basic attack: Deals Ice damage to a single enemy.

Skill: Deals Ice damage to a single enemy, and she gains two stacks of "New Moon."

Additional Skill: Deals Ice damage to three adjacent enemies, and she consumes two stacks of "Moonlight."

Ultimate: Deals Ice damage to a single and adjacent enemies. If Jingliu is in a "Transcendence" state, she gains two stacks of "Moonlight" after attacking, and if she is not in the state, she gains two stacks of "New Moon."

Passive Talent: When Jingliu has four stacks of "New Moon," she enters the "Transcendence" state and sacrifices her teammate's health to increase her ATK stat. In the "Transcendence" State, the "New Moon" buff turns into "Moonlight," and Jingliu gains a new skill called "Moonlit River". When the "Moonlight" stacks reaches zero, she excites the "Transcendence" State.

When Jingliu has four stacks of "New Moon," she enters the "Transcendence" state and sacrifices her teammate's health to increase her ATK stat. In the "Transcendence" State, the "New Moon" buff turns into "Moonlight," and Jingliu gains a new skill called "Moonlit River". When the "Moonlight" stacks reaches zero, she excites the "Transcendence" State. Technique: At the beginning of the battle, Jingliu gains two stacks of "New Moon."

Topaz & Numby's abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz wields the Fire element and specializes in dealing single-target damage as she follows the Path of Hunt in Honkai Star Rail. Her kit and abilities are listed below:

Basic attack: Deals Fire damage to a single enemy.

Skill: Topaz summons her pet trotter Numby to deal Fire damage to a single enemy with a 100% chance of inflicting Burn on them for two turns. The enemy inflicted with Burn will take Fire DoT (Damage over Time) at the beginning of each turn.

Warp Trotter Skill: Launches a special attack on a single enemy.

Ultimate: Enhances her pet trotter Numby by increasing its CRIT Rate and Fire DMG for the next two turns and additionally increasing its SPD by 100 points for two turns.

Passive Talent: Topaz summons her pet trotter Numby at the beginning of the battle with 90 SPD. When she uses her skill on an enemy, her pet trotter launches a follow-up attack on the targeted enemy if possible; otherwise, it attacks a random enemy. Numby deals fire damage and recovers energy if the enemy is inflicted with Burn.

Topaz summons her pet trotter Numby at the beginning of the battle with 90 SPD. When she uses her skill on an enemy, her pet trotter launches a follow-up attack on the targeted enemy if possible; otherwise, it attacks a random enemy. Numby deals fire damage and recovers energy if the enemy is inflicted with Burn. Technique: After activation, Numby is released from the bondage at the beginning of the next battle. The trotter takes one turn and returns to the bondage state.

Topaz vs. Jingliu: Which is the better 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Jingliu is the better 5-star to pick in the upcoming version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail. Her kit is based on obtaining stacks of buffs and dealing Ice damage to her adversaries. Jingliu can deal damage to multiple enemies at once as she treads on the Path of Destruction and can quickly clear various activities. When fitted with the right equipment, she can vaporize her enemies in a blink of an eye.

Topaz is also an excellent 5-star character, but as a Path of Hunt unit, she has a playstyle revolving around dealing damage through follow-up attacks. While she can do a significant amount of damage to her enemies, the Hunt-Patrihed characters are not very viable in the long run due to power creep. Therefore, you can roll for Jingliu as it is the better option out of the two.