7 most used 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Memory of Chaos

The Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 has been through a couple of resets to continue to provide an engaging experience to Trailblazers. With its latest version now available, it appears that the enemy lineup has mostly been the same throughout v1.3. While Trailblazers should be able to clear its stages with a well-built roster, some of the 5-star units can simply make the challenge a lot easier.

The memory of chaos is one of the most difficult content in the game, which indulges hardcore players in an extensive combat experience. Moreover, it rewards a fair amount of Stellar Jades after every biweekly reset, which is worth chasing to accumulate more summons.

Dedicated players should consider building some of the most used characters listed in this article to clear the Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the most used 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Memory of Chaos?

1) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha has been a prominent member across various team compositions due to his powerful HP regeneration that can easily sustain all allies during battle. Moreover, most of the restoration effects are triggered automatically, which basically transforms him into a Skill-Point-positive unit in Honkai Star Rail.

Coupled with his ability to dispel a buff from enemies, he stands out as the best healer in the game. Hence, he has the highest usage rate in the current cycle in v1.3 of Memory of Chaos.

2) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is in a league of his own, boasting the highest damage potential out of all the DPS in Honkai Star Rail. His enhanced Basic ATK can decimate multiple enemies, enabling him to shine as a top pick in the Memory of Chaos.

Although Lunae consumes a lot of Sill Point during battle, he stands out as a powerful 5-star unit with access to a few different team compositions.

3) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

With strong damage and a self-healing arsenal, Blade appears as one of the most used characters in version 1.3. Especially after the release of Fu Xuan and Lynx, the Stellaron Hunter has received a strong foothold in the meta, as both of them can significantly increase his HP, extending his damage output.

In addition, Blade has access to good AoE (Area of Effect) attacks that can quickly debilitate elite opponents and mid-combat spawns.

4) Bronya

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya has continued to be a powerful support in the memory of chaos, as her entire kit heavily benefits other DPS during combat. She is the only buffer that can offer an additional turn to an ally, increasing the overall clear speed of the entire team.

She has access to DMG boosts, along with increasing ATK and CRIT DMG for the entire team. This allows her to be a versatile buffer capable of enhancing the combat potential of various Honkai Star Rail characters.

5) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via Sportskeeda)

A prominent member of the Stellaron Hunter, Silver Wolf, brings in a loaded arsenal of debuffs to riddle enemies with various negative effects. Similar to Bronya, she has been one of the staple picks in Memories of Chaos.

She can make any mono-elemental team viable across the challenging content by inflicting Weakness on enemies. With her DEF reduction, she can weaken any bosses, enabling her team to inflict additional damage on them.

6) Bailu

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

What makes Bailu popular in the Honkai Star Rail’s Memory of Chaos is her position as the next best healer after Luocha. Being a 5-star, her regeneration abilities are significantly stronger than those of the 4-stars.

Moreover, the domain demands the use of a different setup for both halves. In that case, Bailu is often tasked with keeping the entire team alive during battle. In addition, her one-time revive mechanics are extremely useful against tougher bosses that can potentially nuke your characters during battle.

7) Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update has officially rolled out Fu Xuan as a limited character, and she has already made her mark in the current meta. She is a unique tank that can also double as support, thanks to her HP and CRIT Rate boost.

Although she might not be sufficient to keep the entire team secure during combat, you can use her as a healer to make an immortal team. She can also provide clutch healing via her passive, which enhances her potential as a dedicated tank.