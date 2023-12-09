Why chasing 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail is a bad idea

The characters in Honkai Star Rail (HSR) are divided into two rarities: 4-stars and 5-stars. When rolling in the gacha banners, players are guaranteed to get a 4-star unit in every 10 pulls, while a 5-star character is guaranteed in 90 pulls. Obtaining Eidolons of a unit makes them grow stronger, and some Trailblazers might have a favorite 4-star character they want to fully max out.

This article discusses why chasing 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail is a bad idea.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the opinion of the writer.

Why you should not chase 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail

Hanya, the brand new 4-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, the 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail are guaranteed to drop in every 10 rolls, but players will get a random 4-star. In the limited-time banners, the characters with the boosted drop rate are more likely to appear than others, but that does not mean that you will get those three characters in every 10 pulls.

To max out a character’s Eidolon, you will need to roll until you get all of the copies required, as the 4-star character drops are random. This can be a little rough for free-to-play players because they might end up spending all of their saved Stellar Jades and miss out on one of their long-awaited 5-star characters.

Therefore, HSR players should not chase for a specific 4-star character as the end result of it can be undesirable. Trailblazers are advised to roll in the character gacha banners with the most value to profit.

Ruan Mei, an upcoming 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG gacha game developed by HoYoverse, the creator of Genshin Impact. A brand new 5-star character, Argenti, debuted in the game along with his signature Light Cone. The first rerun banner of Silver Wolf, the genius hacker, has also launched and will be available during the second phase of the version 1.5 update.

The upcoming version 1.6 of this space odyssey is set to release three brand new characters, Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi, into the game. Players will also be able to obtain the notorious Stellaron Hunters duo, Blade and Kafka, during the upcoming update as they are scheduled to get their first rerun banner.

For more similar guides, news, and updates, be sure to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.