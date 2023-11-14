Honkai Star Rail’s upcoming version 1.5 will introduce fresh new content to the game. Each version introduces two new 5-star characters and their signature Light Cones. Players can obtain their desired 5-star units by rolling in the limited-time event Warp banner.

A recent leak on X (formerly Twitter) displays the upcoming character gacha banners in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. This article discusses what limited-time banners Trailblazers will get in version 1.6 alongside their signature Light Cones and schedule.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at the banner schedule for version 1.6

A recent tweet on X from the user @StarRailVerse2 showcases upcoming characters and their banner schedules. Trailblazers can expect Ruan Mei and Blade to appear during the first phase of version 1.6. Players can expect Dr. Ratio and Kafka to be obtainable during the second phase. It will also be the first time players get double rerun banners in the same version.

Both the Stellaron Hunters duo, Blade and Kafka, were released in version 1.2. Ruan Mei will be an Ice Path of Harmony character, and Blade is a Wind-wielding Path of Destruction unit capable of dealing colossal damage. Dr. Ratio will be an Imaginary Path of The Hunt, while Kafka is a Lightning Path of Nihility character who excels in dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 will be released globally on November 15, 2023. After the servers go live, players around the world will be able to log into the game and summon the new 5-star character Huohuo and her signature Light Cone by using Star Rail Special Passes in the proper Warp banners.

Trailblazers who own a PlayStation can also play Honkai Star Rail on their console devices, as the game was released on it with version 1.4's launch. Version 1.5 also introduces a new 4-star character, Hanya, in the game. She treads on the Path of Harmony and wields the power of the Physical element. Hanya will be a featured 4-star unit in Argenti's limited-time and Silver Wolf's first rerun banner.