How to pre-install Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update on PC and mobile: Download size and more explored

The upcoming version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail will be released in less than two days. In a recent X tweet (formerly Twitter), the developer of the game, HoYoverse, tweeted details about the pre-installation process of the upcoming version. While players can install the update after version 1.5 goes live, it is recommended to pre-install it, as they can enjoy the update as soon as it launches.

This article discusses how Trailblazers can download and pre-install the upcoming version 1.5 on their PCs and mobile devices.

How to pre-install the Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update

Expand Tweet

Downloading the Star Rail version 1.5 update is quite effortless. Trailblazers playing the game on PC must fire up the Honkai Star Rail game launcher.

The pre-installation option on the Star Rail PC Client (Image via HoYoverse)

After opening the game launcher, you will need to update the game launcher first to start the pre-installation process. You will see a "Game Pre-Installation" button. Click on "Get Now" to start downloading the upcoming version. You can play the game on your PC while downloading the version 1.5 update.

First, Trailblazers will have to launch the game on their handheld mobile phones. After that, you will see a "Resource Pre-Download" prompt on the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Click on the button to start downloading the Star Rail version 1.5 update.

Remember that once you start the download, you will not be able to play Star Rail on your phone. Therefore, it is recommended to schedule the update before downloading it.

How big is the Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update?

The version 1.5 update size for PC users (Image via HoYoverse)

The size of the update on PC is 11.85 GB, and it requires 24.99 GB to unzip. On mobile phones, the update size of the Space Odyssey version 1.5 is 8680 MB, which is roughly around 8.68 GB. You must also free up a significant amount of space for downloading and unzipping on your handheld devices.

The version 1.5 update size for mobile players (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 will be released worldwide on November 15, 2023, along with the limited-time banner of Huohuo and her signature Light Cone.

For more Star Rail version 1.5 related news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.