Honkai Star Rail 4-star character tier list (December 2023)

In Honkai Star Rail, characters are categorized into two rarities, four-star and five-star. Obtaining most four-star characters is more accessible than five stars. Each four-star treads on dissimilar Paths, excelling in different fields. There are 18 units of this rarity in this space odyssey and with the start of a new month, players might wonder what are the best ones.
This article places each four-star character in a tier list based on their value and performance on the battlefield.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.
Honkai Star Rail 4-star character tier list for December 2023
All Honkai Star Rail four-stars are ranked from SS to B tier in this tier list, as displayed in the picture above. Every character is analyzed without taking Eidolons into account for a fair assessment.
SS tier
Honkai Star Rail characters in the SS tier are phenomenal and possess an extraordinary kit. The characters that deserve to be in this tier are:
- Pela
- Tingyun
- Hanya
- Lynx
All units can easily shine on the battlefield with minimal investment and do not require Eidolons to perform well. They can single-handedly dominate the entire battle, and when placed in a team, they can easily clear the most challenging activities.
S tier
The characters in this tier are excellent but require some assistance while fighting. The four stars in the S tier are:
- Asta
- Guinaifen
- Sampo
- Luka
The above-mentioned characters require some Eidolons and decent investment to dominate the battlefield and clear end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Memory of Chaos.
A tier
The four stars in this tier are decent but overshadowed as they are not in the meta anymore. The Honkai Star Rail characters in the A tier are:
- Serval
- Yukong
- March 7th
- Qingque
- Herta
- Hook
Characters like Serval, Qingque, Hook, and Herta require a tailored team, while March 7th and Yukong need significant investment and Eidolons to leave a strong impression on the battlefield.
B tier
Characters in this tier are good but not as valuable as the others in the SS to A tiers. The units in the B tier are:
- Dan Heng
- Sushang
- Arlan
- Natasha
These characters require an exceptional amount of investment and max Eidolons to make an impact on the battlefield. They must be placed with SS-tier characters to challenge and clear the end-game activities.
