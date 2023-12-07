Honkai Star Rail 4-star character tier list (December 2023)

In Honkai Star Rail, characters are categorized into two rarities, four-star and five-star. Obtaining most four-star characters is more accessible than five stars. Each four-star treads on dissimilar Paths, excelling in different fields. There are 18 units of this rarity in this space odyssey and with the start of a new month, players might wonder what are the best ones.

This article places each four-star character in a tier list based on their value and performance on the battlefield.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 4-star character tier list for December 2023

Four-star character tier list for December 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

All Honkai Star Rail four-stars are ranked from SS to B tier in this tier list, as displayed in the picture above. Every character is analyzed without taking Eidolons into account for a fair assessment.

SS tier

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in the SS tier are phenomenal and possess an extraordinary kit. The characters that deserve to be in this tier are:

Pela

Tingyun

Hanya

Lynx

All units can easily shine on the battlefield with minimal investment and do not require Eidolons to perform well. They can single-handedly dominate the entire battle, and when placed in a team, they can easily clear the most challenging activities.

S tier

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are excellent but require some assistance while fighting. The four stars in the S tier are:

Asta

Guinaifen

Sampo

Luka

The above-mentioned characters require some Eidolons and decent investment to dominate the battlefield and clear end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Memory of Chaos.

A tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The four stars in this tier are decent but overshadowed as they are not in the meta anymore. The Honkai Star Rail characters in the A tier are:

Serval

Yukong

March 7th

Qingque

Herta

Hook

Characters like Serval, Qingque, Hook, and Herta require a tailored team, while March 7th and Yukong need significant investment and Eidolons to leave a strong impression on the battlefield.

B tier

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are good but not as valuable as the others in the SS to A tiers. The units in the B tier are:

Dan Heng

Sushang

Arlan

Natasha

These characters require an exceptional amount of investment and max Eidolons to make an impact on the battlefield. They must be placed with SS-tier characters to challenge and clear the end-game activities.

For more news, updates, and guides related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.