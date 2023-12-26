Honkai Star Rail Gold and Gears guide: New Simulated Universe DLC explored

The Simulated Universe is a prominent recurring content of Honkai Star Rail, and it received a brand new Gold and Gear DLC in version 1.6. The gamemode has been curated by Herta, Ruan Mei, Screwllum, and Stephen to explore the demise of #27 Emperor Rubert. The Genius Society members has also introduced a bunch of fresh Blessings, Curios, and Random Occurrences in the simulation, along with the unique Adventure Occurrences.

With the new mechanics in play, it will take some time for players to get used to the DLC content. Therefore, this article will explore and simplify the gameplay elements of the Gold and Gears Simulated Universe.

How to play the Gold and Gears Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

The Gold and Gears can be unlocked after completing Simulated Universe World 5 in Honkai Star Rail. It will be available as a permanent challenge, similar to the Swarm Disaster DLC.

The following list outlines all the mechanics of the new simulated gamemode:

HoYoverse has introduced the concept of a Custom Die which lets you assemble and customize the dice effect. A total of 12 dice will be available across four types, each having an initial passive.

The dice are independent of the Path you choose, and you can obtain various bonuses after fulfilling the passive requirement.

Every Custom Die has six faces, and each of them has a unique effect that can either influence the plane or offer additional bonuses. Make sure to strategically combine them to obtain more Blessing and Curios.

Watch out for the Intra-Cognition value in the DLC, as it can be used to unlock both Trailblaze and Aeon Secrets.

The Resonance Extrapolations powered by the simulated Aeon Nous will appear in the Third Plane affecting your characters with various Path Resonances. It will add an extra layer of challenge to the domain, so make sure to prepare a proper team to secure the final victory.

A total of five difficulty levels will be available by default in the Gold and Gears Simulated Universe. You can also crank it up to Torturous Difficulty and more using the Conundrum Mode.

Lastly, complete the Gold and Gears: Finale Adventure Mission to permanently unlock the Path of Erudition within the Simulated Universe.

All rewards in Honkai Star Rail’s Gold and Gears Simulated Universe

The Gold and Gears Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail offers a bunch of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources for completing various objectives. Here is a complete list of all the rewards available in the DLC:

4000x Stellar Jades

2x Tracks of Destiny

2x Self-Modeling Resin

4x Star Rail Pass

Trailblaze EXP

Relic Remains

Refined Aether

Traveler’s Guide

Lost Crystal

Credits

For more Honkai Rail news and updates, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.