Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Erudition Path Resonance changes for Simulated Universe

Recent Honkai Star Rail rumors suggest that a new Simulated Universe event is heading to version 1.6 and will likely introduce the Erudition Path. Subsequent leaks from Tart and yuban have hinted at changes made to a particular Resonance in that Path. This adjustment appears to be more of a nerf, as some of the values of the power-up have decreased in the v1.6 closed beta.

This article takes a closer look at the expected Erudition Path Resonance changes for the Simulated Universe.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Leaks show Erudition Path Resonance nerf for Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

Thanks to leaks shared by Tart and yuban, players now have information about a nerf to Synapse Resonance in the Erudition Path implemented in Honkai Star Rail's v1.6 closed beta. With the changed effect in play, a target with the highest Max HP should take Ultimate DMG equal to 70% of a character's ATK once after they unleash an attack. Synapse Resonance then consumes a trigger count, and this effect expires after being activated 15 times in total.

For reference, the Synapse Resonance previously dealt additional damage equal to 80% of the attacker’s ATK stat and expired after 20 triggers. The 10% difference in attack value can make a significant impact in the Simulated Universe — especially against tougher enemies, where extra damage can make a huge difference.

Unfortunately, not much information is available about the trigger count to determine whether this 10% reduction is significant. Nonetheless, this alteration and reduction in the number of times Synapse Resonance can be triggered is a nerf in every aspect. That said, these adjustments will likely make the upcoming Resonance in Honkai Star Rail more balanced.

The leaks have also specified that the Synapse Resonance could inflict Imaginary DMG on all enemies.

The Gold and Gears mode is expected to head to the Simulated Universe in version 1.6. It will feature a bunch of new Curios, and players can expect to indulge in some new gameplay elements during the event.

