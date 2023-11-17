Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Erudition character tier list

The Honkai Star Rail Erudition characters are well-suited to excel as DPS or sub-DPS units in a variety of end-game pursuits. Although the game features a large cast of damage dealers, the Erudition Path characters are particularly skilled at using AoE abilities to take on multiple enemies at once. The second banner phase of version 1.5 will include a new Erudition character who will join the roaster.

This article ranks the Erudition characters in a tier list according to their total pull value in version 1.5. It is important to note that depending on their team configuration and build, players may receive varying results for each character.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list for Erudition characters in version 1.5 for Honkai Star Rail

Tier list for Erudition characters in version 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The order of all Erudition characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is displayed in the tier list above. They are ranked according to their fighting prowess, with no Eidolon to ensure impartial assessment. Note that a unit's potential is in no way diminished by being placed in the lower tier.

SS+ tier

Jing Yuan, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who excel in their assigned team roles are at the top of the tier list. Since Erudition characters are meant to be DPS units, the top damage producers take the prime spot.

Jing Yuan has been on the SS+ tier for a while, and Honkai Star Rail 1.5 hasn't introduced any changes. With the Lightning Lord's bestowed single-target and area-of-effect attacks, he possesses unmatched damage potential.

Using a number of benefits, Jing Yuan unleashes devastating lightning damage. Additionally, he possesses an excellent follow-up attack playstyle that makes full use of numerous buffs and enhancements

S tier

Argenti, a new 5-star character who will debut in the second banner phase of version 1.5

Although they lack Jing Yuan's fighting prowess, the S-tier characters are still the best Jing Yuan substitutes with a little bit of work.

In version 1.5, there is only one Erudition character in S-tier, and with decent investment, he can shine on the battlefield

Argenti

Argenti will be debuting in the second banner phase of version 1.5 following the Path of Erudition. He can deal Physical damage to a single enemy, but with his ultimate, Argenti can inflict enormous damage depending on the amount of energy spent. He can easily be one of the best Erudition characters if resources are invested properly.

A-tier

Himeko, Astral Express navigator(Image via HoYoverse)

There are two main reasons why using the A-tier units can be a little disappointing. Their kit has some kind of limitation, or their abilities have low multipliers.

The A-tier characters from the Erudition Path are listed below.

Himeko

Serval

With max Eidolon, Serval, in particular, can outperform Jing Yuan because it boosts her damage dealt to enemies with a shock. Her pull value on Honkai Star Rail is positively impacted by her balanced abilities and excellent traces.

Himeko, on the other hand, can make a good impact on the field with her follow-up attacks.

B-tier

Herta, a 4-star Erudition character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are decent, but with higher Eidolon levels and the right team makeup, they can effectively carry out their roles. The B-tier in Erudition includes:

Herta

Qingque

Herta and Qingque can deal a great deal of damage to their adversaries. To reach their full potential, they still need a substantial investment. Both work well as sub-DPS characters but falter as main-DPS units.