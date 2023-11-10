Best team for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Argenti is an upcoming five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He is set to be released in the second phase of version 1.5, along with his limited-time banner and Signature Light Cone. Argenti is a Physical element-wielding Path of Erudition character who excels in damaging multiple targets simultaneously. Those awaiting his release might wonder what is the best team suited for him in the game.

The most efficient team for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Argenti + Hanya + Tingyun + Luocha

This Honkai Star Rail team composition featuring Argenti, Hanya, Tingyun, and Luocha is formed based on how each character synergizes with the Knight of Beauty.

Argenti (Image via HoYovese)

Argenti is the main DPS of this team composition. He can deal significant damage to his adversaries as he treads on the Path of Erudition. His skill deals Physical damage to all enemies on the battlefield.

Argenti's ultimate also deals Physical damage to all opponents and triggers different effects depending on the energy consumed. When he consumes a small amount of energy, he deals a decent amount of damage to all adversaries. When he consumes all energy, he deals more significant Physical damage to all adversaries and inflicts additional damage on a random enemy on the battlefield.

Hanya (Image via HoYoverse)

Hanya is the debuff-oriented support character in this team composition. She is the newest four-star character in Honkai Star Rail who follows the Path of Harmony. She wields the Physical element and excels in debuffing her adversaries.

Hanya's skill triggers a state called "Burden" and deals Physical damage to an enemy. The "Burdened" enemies will receive extra damage. Her ultimate increases all allies' attack speed and damage to match her own while recovering a Skill Point for her team.

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun is the primary support character in this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She excels in providing buffs to her allies as she follows the Path of Harmony.

Tingyun's ultimate regenerates 50 Energy for a single team member and increases their DMG for two turns. Meanwhile, her skill can bestow a buff called "Benediction" on an ally for three turns. The buff increases the targeted ally's ATK while it is active.

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is the healer of this team composition. He specializes in healing his allies as he follows the Path of Abundance.

Luocha can automatically activate his skill without consuming a Skill Point to heal an ally when their HP drops below 50%. This effect can be activated every two turns. His ultimate can dispel a buff from all enemies and deals Imaginary damage to them.

Luocha's skill immediately restores the HP of a single ally and obtains a stack of Abyss Flower. When he gains two stacks of Abyss Flower, Luocha activates his passive talent, Cycle of Life, which generates a field. If allies take damage from an enemy within this field, a certain percentage of their HP will be restored based on Luocha’s ATK.