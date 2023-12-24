Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All 5-star characters ranked

The 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail have historically been stronger than the rest, and for the most part, they are responsible for establishing the game meta. With the release of version 1.6, two such characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio, will be added to the roster. Therefore, their inclusion in the tier list of the new patch is necessary to determine how well they fare against other premium characters.

This article will go over all the 5-star characters in version 1.6 and rank them based on their combat effectiveness. Keep in mind that we have placed Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio in the tier list based on their speculative performance by analyzing their overall kit and pull values. We will update the ranking once they make their official debut.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

5-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

All the 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 have been arranged in a tier list above, based on their combat performance without any Eidolon. This ensures a fair judgment since the ranking has been established for educational purposes. Players may get different results on each unit depending on their build.

That said, the following section further explores the reason behind their placement. We have excluded the Trailblazers from the v1.6 tier list as they are relevant to the story regardless of their ranking.

SS-tier

Fu Xuan is an SS-tier character (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail has an excellent roster of 5-star characters that deserve to be on the SS-tier. It seems like the developers are pumping out unique designs since most of them have future-proof kits.

The following individuals have reserved the top of the tier as they exhibit flawless gameplay and are highly effective during combat.

Fu Xuan

Luocha

Jingliu

Ruan Mei

Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane

Silver Wolf

Bronya

It should be no surprise to see Fu Xuan on the list, considering that she is a crucial member of various hypercarry teams in the game. From her damage mitigation to HP buffs, she brings a lot more value to any setup and outperforms every support from the Preservation Path.

S-tier

Kafka desrves to be on the S-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-tier characters are also equipped with high combat potential, but they require a bit more investment in terms of gear and relics to rival the top-tier units. Here are all the 5-star characters that are strong enough to be used to tackle various end-game contents, such as the Memory of Chaos:

Kafka

Huohuo

Argenti

Blade

Dr. Ratio

Kafka is in a weird spot in the tier list as she introduced a niche yet powerful DoT composition in Honkai Star Rail. Although the Stellaron Hunter deserves a placement of her own, she has been assigned to the S-tier as her unique playstyle has limited characters to benefit from.

A-tier

Gepard is an A-tier 5-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-stars in this segment serve as a strong alternative for the characters specified in the SS and S tiers. You can still use them in the battle whenever required, as they offer a lot of value to various team compositions.

Gepard

Clara

Seele

Topaz

Gepard is the perfect representation of an A-tier character, as he can basically be a substitute for a lot of the protective characters in Honkai Star Rail. His shields can deflect a lot of the incoming attacks from the enemy, and he possesses remarkable self-revival ability.

B-tier

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

The B-tier is mostly reserved for niche characters that are otherwise underwhelming to use in version 1.6. Their abilities are a little dated, and they require heavy gear investment to shine on the battlefield.

Here are the 5-star units that have the potential to be effective with a bit of rework:

Himeko

Bailu

Welt

Bailu, in particular, has quickly become an underwhelming Abundance character, with the introduction of versatile healers like Luocha and Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail. She would have been a lot stronger with some form of cleansing ability in her kit since a lot of enemies can riddle your team with nasty debuffs.

C-tier

Jing Yuan has dropped to C-tier in version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the C-tier 5-stars only when you lack other characters in your roster. The following units have the lowest combat efficiency out of all the individuals on this tier list.

Jing Yuan

Tingyun

It appears that HoYoverse has neglected the strongest warriors of Xianzhou Luofu, as the playable versions of Jing Yuan and Tingyun are quite underpowered in turn-based combat. They are severely lacking in the damage department compared to many modern 5-star units like Argenti and Jingliu.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.