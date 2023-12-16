The iconic end-game content of Honkai Star Rail, Memory of Chaos (MoC), will soon receive a whole bunch of optimizations in version 1.6 that are tailored to improve the gameplay experiences of the playerbase. A lot of these changes have been announced in the latest livestream event, and they range from new stages to revamped Party Setup functions.

The officials have posted a detailed overview of all the implementations in their recent tweet, which also outlines everything about the upcoming Pure Fiction game. That said, this article will cover all the Memory of Chaos optimizations.

All new Memory of Chaos optimizations in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

The official tweet for the Memory of Chaos optimizations (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memory of Chaos optimizations will be available in version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail, expected to be released on December 27, 2023. The following list outlines all the upcoming changes to the domain:

Stages 11 and 12 will be officially available in MoC after the update. Players can acquire 120x Stellar Jades once they clear the stages with three stars.

HoYoverse has added a brand-new Auto-Clear function, allowing Trailblazers to skip previous challenges based on the highest three stars acquired in the domain. They no longer have to repeat prerequisites and can skip to Stage 7, which is the highest level to initiate the challenge.

As specified, the Party Setup function will be optimized further to inherit the teams used in the previous stage. It implies that a player will have a setup ready to initiate a challenge unless they manually change it.

The Express Crew has also added a couple of shortcut buttons on the Team Setup screen. One of the options can be used to clear the current composition, while the other switches the teams for the first and second nodes with the click of a button.

Lastly, both Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction are set to follow an alternative refresh system. It means at every 14-day mark, the content and reward will reset for either MoC or the new game mode.

It is worth noting that all of the specified optimizations also apply to Pure Fiction, as its gameplay loop is quite similar to the Memory of Chaos.

