How to prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update

Honkai Star Rail 1.6’s release is right around the corner, and the update is set to release with the Warp banner of Ruan Mei and the Stellaron Hunter, Blade. Players are eagerly waiting for the new upcoming area to explore and acquire various rewards and in-game items. Players will also get access to a brand new Echo of War in the v1.6 update.

This article discusses all materials and resources you need to stock up on before the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

How to prepare for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update

As usual, three brand-new characters are set to be released in the upcoming update of Honkai Star Rail. Players pulling for them might want to pre-farm their ascension materials along with their Trace level-up materials. The list below details all materials required to fully level up Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi.

All materials to fully ascend Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Immortal Scionette.

Level 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Immortal Scionette.

Level 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Aeroblossom, 3x Gelid Chitin.

Level 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Aeroblossom, 7x Gelid Chitin.

Level60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Immortal Lumintwig, 20x Gelid Chitin.

Level 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Immortal Lumintwig, 35x Gelid Chitin.

Here is a list containing all materials to fully upgrade Ruan Mei’s Traces:

3 million Credits

41x Immortal Scionette

56x Immortal Aeroblossom

58x Immortal Lumintwig

18x Harmonic Tune

69x Ancestral Hymn

139x Stellaris Symphony

12x Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

8x Tracks of Destiny

All materials to fully ascend Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Dr. Ratio (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 4,000 Credits, 5x Thief’s Instinct.

Level 30+: 8,000 Credits, 10x Thief’s Instinct.

Level 40+: 16,000 Credits, 6x Usurper's Scheme, 3x Suppressing Edict.

Level 50+: 40,000 Credits, 9x Usurper's Scheme, 7x Suppressing Edict.

Level 60+: 80,000 Credits, 6x Conqueror’s Will, 20x Suppressing Edict.

Level 70+: 160,000 Credits, 9x Conqueror’s Will, 35x Suppressing Edict.

All materials to upgrade Dr. Ratio’s Traces to the maximum level are listed below:

3 million Credits

41x Thief’s Instinct

56x Usurper’s Scheme

58x Conqueror's Will

18x Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139x Arrow of the Starchaser

12x Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

8x Tracks of Destiny

All materials to fully ascend Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Xueyi (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 20+: 3,200 Credits, 4x Extinguished Core.

Level 30+: 6,400 Credits, 8x Extinguished Core.

Level 40+: 12,800 Credits, 5x Glimmering Core, 2x Nail of the Ape.

Level 50+: 32,000 Credits, 8x Glimmering Core, 5x Nail of the Ape.

Level 60+: 64,000 Credits, 5x Squirming Core, 15x Nail of the Ape.

Level 70+: 128,000 Credits, 7x Squirming Core, 28x Nail of the Ape.

Below is a list containing all necessary materials to completely level up Xueyi’s Traces:

2.4 million Credits

28x Extinguished Core

42x Glimmering Core

42x Squirming Core

12x Shattered Blade

54x Lifeless Blade

105x Worldbreaker Blade

12x Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

5x Tracks of Destiny

Apart from the materials, you should also save up Stellar Jades to warp on your desired character and Light Cone banners. You will also obtain 10 additional free Star Rail Special Passes from the Gift of Odyssey event in version 1.6 by logging in to the game for seven days.

You can also pre-farm for the required Relic and Planar Ornament sets for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters. The Wastelander of Banditry Desert will likely be the go-to Relic set for Dr. Ratio as he wields the Imaginary element. The Thief of Shooting Meteor Relic set is ideal for Ruan Mei as her kit revolves around the Weakness Break effect and efficiency. As for Xueyi, the Genius of Brilliant Stars Relic set is recommended for her as she deals Quantum damage.