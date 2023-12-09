With Honkai Star Rail heading to its version 1.6 updates, a bunch of new leaks have appeared online covering all the upcoming content for the patch. The latest of them hints at the Pure Fiction game mode, which will feature a series of challenging stages.

The community was able to take a close look at its tutorials thanks to the previews shared by c2tr_, a credible third-party source.

Further details about the leaked gameplay elements of Pure Fiction have been covered in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Forgotten Halls is expected to feature Pure Fiction game mode

The new Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks coming from c2tr_ show the in-game tutorial for Pure Fiction. It seems like a new action-packed game mode that will be added to the Forgotten Halls as permanent content.

Here are all the leaked gameplay details for Pure Fiction:

The game mode will constantly spawn enemies, and players can accumulate points by dealing damage or defeating them.

Every battle has a Cycle limit, and the combat ends once the limit expires. Till then, the wave of opponents will be replenished when they are eliminated.

The remaining Cycle will appear in the Action Order shown in the upper left corner of the screen. Trailblazers can only earn points by defeating targets before the limit runs out.

The current enemy wave and the defeated opponents will be tracked and displayed on the screen.

The final score will be evaluated based on the points collected in the first and second Node of the battle.

The gameplay elements of Pure Fiction are somewhat similar to the Planar Infinity event, which was featured on the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

That said, only the stages where you obtained three stars will be recorded. It implies that at the beginning of a new period, all the prior challenges will be immediately unlocked based on the previous record.

However, the specified mechanic only applies to the first three stages of Pure Fiction. By performing the quick unlock, Trailblazers can directly initiate the highest available challenge. Clearing it with the highest rating will automatically record three stars for the prior stages.

Lastly, you will be rewarded with a free copy of Lynx, along with a bunch of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources, for completing the objectives of the game mode.

