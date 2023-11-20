Best teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update has officially introduced Simulated Universe World 8, which features a fresh enemy line-up and challenges. The domain also drops two new Planar Ornaments which can be used by a few different characters in the game. That said, those willing to farm for the new set have to defeat the elite opponents, including Yanqing, who serves as the final boss of the simulation.

Keep reading to learn about the best teams to use in the Simulated Universe World 8.

Simulated Universe World 8 enemies in Honkai Star Rail

The enemy lineup in Simulated Universe World 8 (Image via HoYoverse)

The best team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail should be able to counter all the enemies in the domain. The following list outlines all the elite encounters and their corresponding weaknesses.

Aurumaton Gatekeeper - Lightning, Wind, and Quantum

- Lightning, Wind, and Quantum Decaying Shadow - Fire, Lightning, and Wind

- Fire, Lightning, and Wind Senior Staff: Team Leader - Fire, Ice, and Imaginary

- Fire, Ice, and Imaginary Aurumaton Spectral Envoy - Physical, Lightning, and Imaginary

- Physical, Lightning, and Imaginary Voidranger: Trampler- Physical, WInd, and Imaginary

As specified, the Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing is the final boss of the simulation, and he shares weaknesses with Lightning, Wind, and Imaginary elements.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail teams for Simulated Universe World 8

1. Imbibitor Lunae+ Tingyun+ Bronya+ Huohuo

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

A robust team composition for the Simulated Universe World 8 includes Imbibitor Lunae as the primary DPS. He treads on the Destruction path to unleash powerful Imaginary DMG during combat via his Enhanced Basic ATK.

Since Lunae benefits from a hypercarry playstyle in Honkai Star Rail, pair him with Tingyun as she can boost his DMG while providing Energy Regeneration. Bronya can further increase his CRIT DMG and attack stats, allowing him to easily nuke the elite enemies.

Huohuo seems to have the most synergy with our DPS character, as she can also regenerate his Energy and heal the team whenever necessary.

2. Kafka+ Sampo+ Tingyun+ Luocha

Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Kafka DoT team is certainly fun to use in the simulation, it can also be super effective in World 8. Quite a few enemies, including Yanqing are weak against the Lightning element which means the Stellaron Hunter can unleash massive Shock damage on them.

Here, Sampo also inflicts Wind Shear on targets, extending the DoT application of the entire team. Tingyun can further buff Kafka’s damage output and offer energy recharge, which will allow her to consistently generate more Ultimate.

Equip Luocha in the final spot, as he can sustain the entire setup throughout the battle using his powerful healing application.

3. Jingliu+ Blade+ Bronya+ Luocha

Jingliu and Blade premium team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is one of the strongest DPS options to use in the new Simulated Universe World in Honkai Star Rail. Being a follower of the Destruction Path, she can unleash powerful single-target and AoE Ice attacks that can quickly debilitate the elite enemies and bosses.

Blade serves as the sub-DPS, who can launch AoE DMG while tanking some of the incoming attacks. He can further unleash a powerful counter, extending quite a bit of damage to the entire setup.

Bronya can increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of the entire team, amplifying its damage output in the process. She can provide an extra turn to Jingliu, which can help her easily tackle Yanqing in the final battle.

Lastly, Luocha can sustain all allies using his powerful healing ability.